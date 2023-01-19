Cadillac
• What: Divorce Care
• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
• Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com
Cadillac
• What: Parent and teen craft night
• Info: Come and make a mini collage masterpiece. No sign up needed.
• Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Lantern Lit Snowshoe hike
• Info: Lantern lit hike, campfire and hot chocolate. Snowshoes are available or bring your own.
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 M-115
Cadillac
• What: Helmet Safety Clinic
• Info: Meet Beary Careful and learn how to protect your young ones this winter. Learn how to pick the right type of helmet and ensure a proper fit.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• Place: Caberfae Peaks, 1 Caberfae Lane
• What: Peppa Pig Party
• Info: Celebrating the one and only Peppa Pig with a story, crafts, snack and more. Families welcome.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Nerf Wars
• Info: Sign up required. Bring your own Nerf weapon.
• Time: 3 to 5 p.m. for grades 5 to 7, 6 to 8 p.m. for grades 8 to 12.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• Contact: 231-775-6541, teens@cadillaclibrary.com
• What: Mark Stuart
• Info: Gopherwood Concert
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac No. 680, 122 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: Advance tickets $15 for adults, $7 for students and free for children 12 and under. Tickets cost $18 at the door for adults, $9 for students.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: Available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time Veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Cost: Free
