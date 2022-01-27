Cadillac

• What: Divorce Care

• Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.

• What: DivorceCare for Kids

• Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597

• What: Consumer Protection Town Hall with Michigan Attorney General

• Info: CANCELED

Evart

• What: COVID-19 Testing

• Info: No insurance, prescription or doctor’s order needed. Pre-registration is available but not required.

• Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.

Cadillac

• What: Al-Anon meeting

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

• Time: 11 a.m. every Friday

Cadillac

• What: Winter Fest

Info: Join the Resurrection Life Church — Cadillac for a fun-filled afternoon in the snow! Bring your sleds, snowshoes, cross-country skis, etcetera. Lunch and hot cocoa will be provided.

• Time: 12:30 to 3 p.m.

• Place: 9127 E. 44 1/2 Road

Monday, Jan. 31

Cadillac

What: TOPS Weight Loss Support Group

Info: Meets every Monday. First meeting is free.

Time: Weigh in 5 p.m.; Meeting 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Cost: $4 monthly due; $37 yearly dues.

Contact: Dot Thompson, (616)460-2659

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Lake City

What: Missaukee County Democratic Party Meeting

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Missaukee County Annex, 105 S Canal St.

Contact: info@missaukeecountydems.com for information or to attend virtually.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Cadillac

What: High School Musical

Info: Cadillac High School musical department presents High School Musical on Stage. Tickets available at Cadillac High School and Brinks Custom Framing.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School

Cost: Adults $10, students $5

Saturday, Be. 12

