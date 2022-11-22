Cadillac

• What: Abuse recovery groups

• Info: Healing Private Wounds offers ongoing sexual abuse recovery groups for men and women. Also offering counseling services at no cost. Come and heal with others in a confidential setting.

• Time: Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Thursdays 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Healing Private Wounds, 856 N Mitchell St., 231-846-4495

Marion

• What: Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner

• Info: Turkey, ham and all the trimmings with desserts. Delivery to shut-ins in the community available.

• Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

• Place: Marion Baptist Church, 19909 40th Ave

• Contact: (231)743-6725 or (231) 388-0019

Buckley

• What: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience

• Info: Hot cocoa, coffee and local gifts available in store. November 25 to Dec. 23.

• Time: Fridays 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M-37

• Cost: $10

Cadillac

• What: Annual Christmas in the Park

• Info: Tree lighting, Primos BBQ, free hot cocoa, carols, pictures with Santa and Mrs Claus.

• Time: 5:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Saturday, Nov 26

Buckley

McBain

What: Annual Holiday Craft Market

Info: Lunch, raffle drawings, free admission and 176 booths of handcrafted items.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: McBain Middle School, 107 E Maple St

Sunday, Nov 27

Buckley

