Cadillac
• What: Abuse recovery groups
• Info: Healing Private Wounds offers ongoing sexual abuse recovery groups for men and women. Also offering counseling services at no cost. Come and heal with others in a confidential setting.
• Time: Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Thursdays 5:30 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Healing Private Wounds, 856 N Mitchell St., 231-846-4495
Marion
• What: Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner
• Info: Turkey, ham and all the trimmings with desserts. Delivery to shut-ins in the community available.
• Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
• Place: Marion Baptist Church, 19909 40th Ave
• Contact: (231)743-6725 or (231) 388-0019
Buckley
• What: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience
• Info: Hot cocoa, coffee and local gifts available in store. November 25 to Dec. 23.
• Time: Fridays 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M-37
• Cost: $10
Cadillac
• What: Annual Christmas in the Park
• Info: Tree lighting, Primos BBQ, free hot cocoa, carols, pictures with Santa and Mrs Claus.
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Saturday, Nov 26
Buckley
McBain
What: Annual Holiday Craft Market
Info: Lunch, raffle drawings, free admission and 176 booths of handcrafted items.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: McBain Middle School, 107 E Maple St
Sunday, Nov 27
Buckley
