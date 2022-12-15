Cadillac
• What: Blood Drive
• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Cadillac
• What: Parent and teen craft night
• Info: Get in the holiday spirit with a homemade ornament. All supplies provided. For ages 12 and up.
• Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Northern Lights Dance Academy presents its unique take on “A Christmas Carol.”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: McBain High School, 107 E. Maple St.
• What: Holiday stuffed animal sleepover
• Info: Bring a stuffed animal, action figure or doll to Horizon Books for a sleepover. Make a craft, listen to a story and say good night to your stuffed friend. Pick up Saturday and stay for story time with Mrs. Claus at 10:30 a.m.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Horizon Books, 115 S Mitchell St
• Cost: $10 per family
Lake City
• What: Lake City High School Drama presents “The Crimson House Murder”
• Info: A murder-mystery comedy, spoofing the types of mystery stories written by the likes of Agatha Christie.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Lake City High School Auditorium
• Cost: Students $3; Adults $5
Reed City
• What: A Christmas Story
• Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W. Upton Ave.
Cadillac
• What: A Christmas Carol
• Info: Northern Lights Dance Academy presents its unique take on “A Christmas Carol.”
• Time: Shows at 2 and 7 p.m.
• Place: McBain High School, 107 E. Maple St.
Lake City
• What: Lake City High School Drama presents “The Crimson House Murder”
• Info: A murder-mystery comedy, spoofing the types of mystery stories written by the likes of Agatha Christie.
• Time: Showings at 2 and 7 p.m.
• Place: Lake City High School Auditorium
• Cost: Students $3; Adults $5
Leroy
• What: Nativity Exhibit and Community Christmas Coffee
• Info: Antique Nativities and Nativities from around the globe will be on display. An event for all ages.
• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
Mesick
• What: Crafters for a Cause
• Info: Mesick School craft show and fundraiser. Lots of booths full of items for last minute gifts. Food available for purchase.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Mesick Elementary School, 210 E. Mesick Ave.
• What: Christmas with the Alpacas
• Info: Photos with Alpaca Santa, lavender hot cocoa and stroll through the Christmas lights display.
• Time: 4 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Northern Lavender, 3714 N. 19 Road
Reed City
• What: A Christmas Story
• Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W. Upton Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Santa Sighting
• Info: Meet Santa and his elves at the Wexford County Historical Museum. There will be horse and carriage rides and cookie and ornament decorating.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Wexford County Historical Society, 127 Beech St
Mesick
• What: Christmas with the Alpacas
• Info: Photos with Alpaca Santa, lavender hot cocoa and stroll through the Christmas lights display.
• Time: 4 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Northern Lavender, 3714 N. 19 Road
Reed City
• What: A Christmas Story
• Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W. Upton Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Winter Fun-derland
• Info: Winter themed games, crafts, activities and snack.
• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Cadillac
• What: Gift Wrapping Downtown
• Info: Wrapping gifts for donations in support of Healing Private Wounds.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Horizon Books, 115 Mitchell St.