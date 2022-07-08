Cadillac

• What: Makers Market

• Info: Every Monday and Friday through Labor Day.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Outside After 26 Depot

Reed City

• What: Outdoor Movie: Luca

• Info: Join the Reed City Area District for some outdoor games, tasty popcorn and the exciting adventure of Luca, the friendly sea-monster. Rated: PG, 90 minutes.

• Time: 9:30 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Lake City

• What: Don Middlebrook

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

Cadillac

• What: Roosevelt Diggs with Zak Bunce

• Time: 8 p.m.

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

Mesick

• What: Fyrbird

• Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

• Place: Norther Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road

Cadillac

• What: Clam Lake Band: Tribute to Bill Juengel

• Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

• Cost: Free

Reed City

• What: Joel Tacy’s Page Surfer Magic Show

• Info: Catch the reading wave with Surfer Joel as he brings ocean books to life

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Cadillac

• What: Wexford MSU Extension open house

• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

• Place: Baker College, 9600 E. 13th St.

Reed City

What: Nautical Mason Jar Light craft

Info: Create your own nautical decor using mason jars, sea glass and votive candles. Patrons must bring their own jars; all other supplies provided. Registration is required and limited to those 18-years and up.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, July 13

Cadillac

What: Wexford County Deputies Association annual summer time concert

Info: Country music star Sylvia is coming to Cadillac! Proceeds go directly to Wexford County Deputies Association.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Wexford Civic Center

Cost: Single tickets $20, pair $35, family (up to 8 people) $50.

Contact: tickets can be purchased at wexfrodcountydsa.publicsafetypsa.com or call 231-775-1230.

What: Summer Family Flicks

Info: Free family showing of Trolls World Tour.

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S Mitchell St

Thursday, July 14

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

Info: Used book sale along with a silent auction including two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, set of Cambodian temple prints and other artwork.

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room

What: UpBeat Cadillac: James Armstrong

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Cadillac City Park, Cadillac Commons

Evart

What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest

Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds! A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.

Time: All day July 14 to July 16

Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds

Cost: Single day pass $7, three day pass $15

Lake City

What: Music in the Park

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: 115 W John St

Friday, July 15

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

Info: Used book sale along with a silent auction including two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, set of Cambodian temple prints and other artwork.

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room

Reed City

What: Indoor Movie: Shark Tale

Info: Joing the RCADL in the Community Room for some popcorn and the animated ocean adventure Shark Tale! Rated G, 90 Minutes.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Saturday, July 16

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

Info: Used book sale along with a silent auction including two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, set of Cambodian temple prints and other artwork.

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room

What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

