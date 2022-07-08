Cadillac
• What: Makers Market
• Info: Every Monday and Friday through Labor Day.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Outside After 26 Depot
Reed City
• What: Outdoor Movie: Luca
• Info: Join the Reed City Area District for some outdoor games, tasty popcorn and the exciting adventure of Luca, the friendly sea-monster. Rated: PG, 90 minutes.
• Time: 9:30 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Lake City
• What: Don Middlebrook
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
• What: Roosevelt Diggs with Zak Bunce
• Time: 8 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
Mesick
• What: Fyrbird
• Time: 7 to 11 p.m.
• Place: Norther Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road
Cadillac
• What: Clam Lake Band: Tribute to Bill Juengel
• Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• Cost: Free
Reed City
• What: Joel Tacy’s Page Surfer Magic Show
• Info: Catch the reading wave with Surfer Joel as he brings ocean books to life
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: Wexford MSU Extension open house
• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Baker College, 9600 E. 13th St.
Reed City
What: Nautical Mason Jar Light craft
Info: Create your own nautical decor using mason jars, sea glass and votive candles. Patrons must bring their own jars; all other supplies provided. Registration is required and limited to those 18-years and up.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, July 13
Cadillac
What: Wexford County Deputies Association annual summer time concert
Info: Country music star Sylvia is coming to Cadillac! Proceeds go directly to Wexford County Deputies Association.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Wexford Civic Center
Cost: Single tickets $20, pair $35, family (up to 8 people) $50.
Contact: tickets can be purchased at wexfrodcountydsa.publicsafetypsa.com or call 231-775-1230.
What: Summer Family Flicks
Info: Free family showing of Trolls World Tour.
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S Mitchell St
Thursday, July 14
Cadillac
What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale
Info: Used book sale along with a silent auction including two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, set of Cambodian temple prints and other artwork.
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room
What: UpBeat Cadillac: James Armstrong
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac City Park, Cadillac Commons
Evart
What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest
Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds! A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.
Time: All day July 14 to July 16
Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds
Cost: Single day pass $7, three day pass $15
Lake City
What: Music in the Park
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: 115 W John St
Friday, July 15
Cadillac
Reed City
What: Indoor Movie: Shark Tale
Info: Joing the RCADL in the Community Room for some popcorn and the animated ocean adventure Shark Tale! Rated G, 90 Minutes.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Saturday, July 16
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free