Cadillac
• What: Blood Drive
• Info: Donations stay within the Munson Hospital system.
• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
LeRoy
• What: Night at the Museum
• Info: Discover LeRoy’s heritage and history. The second in a series of Heritage and Cultural events. Robert Houseman will be at the Center with a presentation and artifact exhibit.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
Harrietta
• What: COVID and Flu vaccines
• Info: No appointment needed
• Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
• Place: Harrietta Village Hall
• Contact: (213) 389-0231 for more information
Cadillac
• What: Dark Side of the Mitten Crimes of Power and Powerful Criminals in Michigan’s Past and Present
• Info: Author Tom Carr tells stories of murder, robbery and mayhem through the ages in the Great Lake state.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room
Lake City
• What: Spayghetti and no balls annual dinner
• Info: Pasta dinner, silent auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle. Raising money for the Missaukee Humane Society.
• Time: Dinner served at 5 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Elementary Cafetorium, 5534 W. Davis Road
• Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for kids
Moorestown
• What: Church Fall Bazaar and Luncheon
• Info: Variety of crafters, cookie walk, baked goods, Grandma’s Attic. Luncheon of soup, sandwich and dessert — $1 per item. Beverages are free. Proceeds to support the Moorestown/Stittsville United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Norwich Township Hall
• Contact: Call Joy at (231) 229-8563
Cadillac
• What: Auditions for “It’s a Wonderful Life: A live radio play”
• Info: No previous theater experience is necessary and there are roles for men, women and kids. Performances dates are Dec. 3 and 4.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
Monday, Oct. 24
Cadillac
What: Mahjongg for the Neophyte
Info: Interested in learning a new table game? Mahjongg may be for you. Class will familiarize you with tiles, racks, walls, passes and game cards. Masks required for class.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St
Cost: Members $35, Non-members $45
Lake City
What: DivorceCare
Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets on Monday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of separation or divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road
Tuesday, Oct 25
Cadillac
What: Parkinson’s support group
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Sunday, Oct 30
Cadillac
What: Harvest Festival
Info: Games, food and lots of candy.
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac First Church of the Nazarene, 1125 E Division St
Monday, Oct. 31
Cadillac
What: Halloween Trunk-or-Treat
Info: Family friendly free event
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson
Lake City
