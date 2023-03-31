Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Pop Culture Convention
• Info: Highlighting all forms of popular culture from comic books, sci-fi, horror and so much more.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Wexford County Civic Arena, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
• What: Maple Syrup class
• Info: The first session will be a video covering tools and their cost. The second session will be an in-person walk-through of how to process sap, canning and more.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center
• Cost: $30, includes lunch and door prizes
• What: Kent Wilcox, author of “The Lost History of Washington and Lee: New Discoveries”
• Info: Kent Wilcox presents on the challenges of researching and writing a non-fiction history book.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Wexford County Historical Society Museum — Lumberjack Social
• Info: Chanel your flannel in an evening of dancing, hearty appetizers, cash bar, silent and live auctions and raffle.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Elks Lodge, 122 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $45
• Contact: (231)357-3827
• What: Our Birthday Suits are Wrinkled
• Info: Jokes, quotes and anecdotes to make us laugh
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: $10
Harrietta
• What: Easter Egg Hunt
• Info: Hunt for eggs and have your picture taken with the Easter Bunny.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Harrietta United Methodist Church, 116 Davis Ave.
Manton
• What: Manton Old Time Music Jamboree
• Info: Canceled permanently
Cadillac
• What: Easter egg hunt
• Info: Egg hunt, cookies, games, face-painting, crafts and more. For children in 5th grade and younger.
• Time: 3 p.m.
• Place: Independent Bible Church, 1710 Wright St.
• What: Our Birthday Suits are Wrinkled
• Info: Jokes, quotes and anecdotes to make us laugh
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Tour of Cadillac Cogeneration Plant
• Info: This tour is free of charge. Pre-registration is required by March 31.
• Place: 1525 Miltner St.
• Contact: Forester Larry Czelusta, larry.czelusta@macd.org or 231-775-7681
Cadillac
• What: History speaker series: The theaters and opera houses of Cadillac
• Info: Richard Shults will give a presentation based on his book. Explore the history of entertainment in Cadillac from the days of the Opera Houses, the Nickelodeons, to the modern day.
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
LeRoy
• What: African American Heritage event
• Info: Discover the history of the Old Settlers of Isabella, Mecosta and Montcalm counties.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.