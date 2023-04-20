Thursday, April 20
Cadillac
What: Blood Drive
Info: Blood is urgently needed and stays within the Munson Hospital System.
Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
Friday, April 21
Cadillac
What: De-Stress Workshop
Info: Teens, learn new strategies to cope with stress.
Time: 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S Lake St
Lake City
What: Let's Read Lake City
Info: Read aloud round up for ages 4 and under.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Place: Ardis Missaukee District Library, 210 S Canal St
What: Celebrate Recovery
Time: Dinner 6:15 p.m.; meeting 7 p.m.
Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W Houghton Lake Road
Saturday, April 22
Cadillac
What: Library Game Day
Info: Drop in and play board games at the library.
Time: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S Lake St
What: HeArts for Arts
Info: Come out for a night with Rotary for a fundraiser in support of Up North Arts.
Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
Place: 1450 N Mitchell St
Cost: $50
Lake City
What: Earth Day celebration
Info: Enjoy Earth Day with the Missaukee Conservation District. Come for one or all events.
Time: Upcycled bird feeders 10 a.m.; sings of spring hike 1 p.m.; volunteer at the bird wall 4 p.m.
Place: Missaukee Conservation District
What: Mushrooming 101
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Ardis Missaukee District Library, 210 S Canal St
LeRoy
What: Gardening through the Seasons and Permaculture Workshop
Info: LeAnn Draper will be at Dewings Center to lead a workshop on how to garden through the seasons. Gain new skills and connect with other gardeners.
Time: 3 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Cost: Free; donations to benefit the center are appreciated.
Manton
What: Country Dance
Info: Classic Country music and live band
Time: Food served at 5 p.m., Dancing from 6 to 9 p.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W Main St
Contact: Judy (231)824-6329
Reed City
What: Reed City Beer Festival
Time: Noon to 5 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park, 700 N Park St
Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at gate. VIP tickets $55 in advance, $60 at gate.
Sunday, April 23
Cadillac
What: Earth Day Celebration
Info: The Cadillac Earth Day Celebration is back. There will once again be information booths and each child will get a free tree to plant.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, Harris Street
Cost: Free
What: Spring Social and Michigan Energy Panel
Info: Hosted by the Wexford County Republican Comittee. Explores how rolling blackouts could impact communities with upcoming coal plant closures.
Time: Social 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Panel 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Armory, 415 Haynes St
Luther
What: Tree planting
Info: Planting native trees at two restoration sites at Silver Creek. CRA will bring tools, buckets and 300 plants.
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Silver Creek campground, 8701 N State Road
Contact: RSVP to nate@rivercare.org
Monday, April 24
Evart
What: Moolenaar staff available
Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.
Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Place: Evart City Hall, 200 S Main Street
Lake City
What: Early spring book sale
Place: 210 S Canal St
Tuesday, April 25
Lake City
What: Let's Read Lake City
Info: Read aloud round-up.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Place: Pioneer Township Hall, 2914 W Moorestown Road
What: Alanon Meeting
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: St. Stephens Catholic Church
What: AA meeting
Time: 8 p.m.
Place: United Methodist Church, 301 E John St
Wednesday, April 26
Cadillac
What: Healing Private Wounds
Info: Ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Also offering counseling at no cost.
Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Place: 856 N Mitchell St
Thursday, April 27
Cadillac
What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale
Info: Lots of great books at great prices.
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
What: Healing Private Wounds
Info: Ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Also offering counseling at no cost.
Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Place: 856 N Mitchell St
Reed City
What: Rummage Sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S Chestnut St
Lake City
What: TOPS weekly meeting
Time: Weigh-in 9 a.m.; meeting 10 a.m.
Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W Houghton Lake Road
What: AA meeting
Time: 8 p.m.
Place: Lake City United Methodist Church, 501 John St
Friday, April 28
Cadillac
What: Moolenaar staff available
Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.
Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 N Lake St
Reed City
What: Rummage Sale
Info: Bag day, all day Friday.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S Chestnut St
Saturday, April 29
Cadillac
What: Fly Fishing Clinic
Info: In this class for beginners, the staff will cover the basics of fly fishing. It will begin with a classroom session and then will move outside for a hands-on portion.
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Carl T Johnson Center, 6087 E M-115
Cost: $40
What: Detroit Lions Legends vs Cadillac Firefighter All-stars Baskeball Game
Info: Proceeds from the event will benefit local deputies. Lions Legends will be in attendance to sign autographs and take pictures with local fans.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School
Reed City
What: Refresh Reed City
Info: An opportunity for everyone to come together and help spruce up the community after a long winter. Bring gloves, sunscreen, rakes, shovels. Hot dog lunch to follow.
Time: Team leader meeting 8:30 a.m., participant meeting 8:45 a.m., clean up starts at 9 a.m.
Place: Meeting at Reed City Depot