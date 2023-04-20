Thursday, April 20

Cadillac

What: Blood Drive

Info: Blood is urgently needed and stays within the Munson Hospital System.

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St

Friday, April 21

Cadillac

What: De-Stress Workshop

Info: Teens, learn new strategies to cope with stress.

Time: 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S Lake St

Lake City

What: Let's Read Lake City

Info: Read aloud round up for ages 4 and under.

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Place: Ardis Missaukee District Library, 210 S Canal St

What: Celebrate Recovery

Time: Dinner 6:15 p.m.; meeting 7 p.m.

Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W Houghton Lake Road

Saturday, April 22

Cadillac

What: Library Game Day

Info: Drop in and play board games at the library.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Place:  Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S Lake St

What: HeArts for Arts

Info: Come out for a night with Rotary for a fundraiser in support of Up North Arts.

Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

Place: 1450 N Mitchell St

Cost: $50

Lake City

What: Earth Day celebration

Info: Enjoy Earth Day with the Missaukee Conservation District. Come for one or all events.

Time: Upcycled bird feeders 10 a.m.; sings of spring hike 1 p.m.; volunteer at the bird wall 4 p.m.

Place: Missaukee Conservation District

What: Mushrooming 101

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Ardis Missaukee District Library, 210 S Canal St

LeRoy

What: Gardening through the Seasons and Permaculture Workshop

Info: LeAnn Draper will be at Dewings Center to lead a workshop on how to garden through the seasons. Gain new skills and connect with other gardeners.

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Cost: Free; donations to benefit the center are appreciated.

Manton

What: Country Dance

Info: Classic Country music and live band

Time: Food served at 5 p.m., Dancing from 6 to 9 p.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W Main St

Contact: Judy (231)824-6329

Reed City

What: Reed City Beer Festival

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park, 700 N Park St

Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at gate. VIP tickets $55 in advance, $60 at gate.

Sunday, April 23

Cadillac

What: Earth Day Celebration

Info: The Cadillac Earth Day Celebration is back. There will once again be information booths and each child will get a free tree to plant.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, Harris Street

Cost: Free

What: Spring Social and Michigan Energy Panel

Info: Hosted by the Wexford County Republican Comittee. Explores how rolling blackouts could impact communities with upcoming coal plant closures.

Time: Social 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Panel 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Armory, 415 Haynes St

Luther

What: Tree planting

Info: Planting native trees at two restoration sites at Silver Creek. CRA will bring tools, buckets and 300 plants.

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Silver Creek campground, 8701 N State Road

Contact: RSVP to nate@rivercare.org

Monday, April 24

Evart

What: Moolenaar staff available

Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.

Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Place: Evart City Hall, 200 S Main Street

Lake City

What: Early spring book sale

Place: 210 S Canal St

Tuesday, April 25

Lake City

What: Let's Read Lake City

Info: Read aloud round-up.

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Place: Pioneer Township Hall, 2914 W Moorestown Road

What: Alanon Meeting

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: St. Stephens Catholic Church

What: AA meeting

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: United Methodist Church, 301 E John St

Wednesday, April 26

Cadillac

What: Healing Private Wounds

Info: Ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Also offering counseling at no cost.

Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Place: 856 N Mitchell St

Thursday, April 27

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

Info: Lots of great books at great prices.

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

What: Healing Private Wounds

Info: Ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Also offering counseling at no cost.

Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Place: 856 N Mitchell St

Reed City

What: Rummage Sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S Chestnut St

Lake City

What: TOPS weekly meeting

Time: Weigh-in 9 a.m.; meeting 10 a.m.

Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W Houghton Lake Road

What: AA meeting

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Lake City United Methodist Church, 501 John St

Friday, April 28

Cadillac

What: Moolenaar staff available

Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.

Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 N Lake St

Reed City

What: Rummage Sale

Info: Bag day, all day Friday.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S Chestnut St

Saturday, April 29

Cadillac

What: Fly Fishing Clinic

Info: In this class for beginners, the staff will cover the basics of fly fishing. It will begin with a classroom session and then will move outside for a hands-on portion.

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Carl T Johnson Center, 6087 E M-115

Cost: $40

What: Detroit Lions Legends vs Cadillac Firefighter All-stars Baskeball Game

Info: Proceeds from the event will benefit local deputies. Lions Legends will be in attendance to sign autographs and take pictures with local fans.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School

Reed City

What: Refresh Reed City

Info: An opportunity for everyone to come together and help spruce up the community after a long winter. Bring gloves, sunscreen, rakes, shovels. Hot dog lunch to follow.

Time: Team leader meeting 8:30 a.m., participant meeting 8:45 a.m., clean up starts at 9 a.m.

Place: Meeting at Reed City Depot

