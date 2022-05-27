May 27
Community Center — Closed for Graduation.
Ardis Missaukee District Library — Let’s Read Lake City! Read-Aloud Round-up ages 0 to 4 at the Library 10:30 a.m.
Lake City Eagles Club--Fish Fry, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., public welcome, located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
May 28
Missaukee County Recycling Center — open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, 231-920-4667.
American Legion Auxilliary--Show me the Money, 2 to 4 p.m., public welcome, located at 114 North Main Street, Downtown Lake City
May 29
Lake City Eagles — free pool, open 2 to 8 p.m.
May 30
Merritt Golden Agers — Open 5 to 8 p.m., bring a snack, round and square dancing to old-time country music, 5833 East Lotan Road, Falmouth. Call Rosie at 231-392-5158 with any questions.
Lake City Eagles — Burger night 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East) (231) 839-7224
Community Center — Closed Memorial Day
May 31
Missaukee County Recycling Center — Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, Lake City, 231-920-4667
AA Meeting — United Methodist Church, 301 East John Street Lake City, 8 p.m.
Alanon Meeting — St. Stephens Catholic Church, Lake City, 11 a.m.
Lake City Senior Center — open 10 a.m., potluck lunch at noon with card bingo after lunch, temporarily located at Lake City United Methodist Church 301 East John Street
Community Center — open 6 to 7:15 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., weight and cardio rooms open
Ardis Missaukee District Library — Let’s Read Lake City! Pioneer Township Hall read-aloud round-up, located at 2914 West Moorestown Road, Lake City
June 1
Missaukee County Recycling Center — Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, Lake City, 231-920-4667
Community Center — Open 6 to 7:15 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., weight and cardio rooms open
Lake City Eagles Club — corn hole 6 p.m. buy-in fee, no partner needed, public welcome, located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
Ardis Missaukee District Library--Safety and First Aid Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency Early Head Start Parent Event 10 a.m.
June 2
AA Meeting — Lake City United Methodist Church, 501 East John Street, Lake City, 8 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous — Lake City Free Methodist Church, 128 North Canal Street, Lake City, 7 p.m.
TOPS Weekly Meeting — weigh-in 9 a.m., meeting starts at 10 a.m., located at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church basement, 5804 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
Community Center — Open 6 to 7:15 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., weight and cardio rooms open.
American Legion Post 300 — Euchre 6 p.m. each Thursday, American Legion hall, 114 North Main Street, Lake City
Rehoboth Reformed Church — Food distribution 4 to 5:30 p.m., located at 8372 South Lucas Road, McBain
Evengelical Presbyterian Church--Good Neighbor Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., located at 5804 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)