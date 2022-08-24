Luther
• What: Luther Music Series
• Info: The Briar Payne Band
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.
Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Eat-It-Up Trio featuring Michael Harrison and Ellie Martin.
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Michigan Rattlers with Raylin Vance and Nick Sake
• Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost: $20
• What: Cadillac After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Moorestown
• What: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Yard Sale
• Info: Sale going on from Aug. 25-27. Will take donations throughout sale and on Wednesday during setup. Proceeds go to help people in the community.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Norwich Township Hall
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.
What: 11th Annual Car Show
Info: Free event and open to everyone. Live music and vendors, Hot dogs, popcorn and Culvers custard until they run out.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: Green Acres of Cadillac, 235 Pearl St.
What: Cadillac Post Open House
Info: Join the Cadillac Post for a family-friendly community open house. Displays and activities will include specialty teams like the bomb squad and K9 trooper and “Hidden in plain sight” trailer. Primo’s will have food for purchase.
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: MSP Cadillac Post, 7711 S US-131
Manton
What: Manton Market and Music
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Place: Manton Station Railroad Park
Tustin
What: Tustin Daze
Info: Aug 26 to Aug 27. Parade, games, food trucks and more!
Place: Village of Tustin
Saturday, Aug. 27
Cadillac
What: Craft Show
Info: Proceeds going to support fireworks in Cadillac. Music and fireworks to follow.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
What: Author visit
Info: Best-selling author Keith Gave will be speaking about his newest book at Horizon Books.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Horizon Books, 115 S Mitchell
Lake City
What: Rescheduled Night Float
Info: The Lake Missaukee Night Float has been rescheduled. Join the family friendly night in you kayak or canoe.
Time: Departure at dusk
Place: Missaukee County Park Beach