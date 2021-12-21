Reed City
• What: Story hour: Yum, Yum!
• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veteran’s ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Cost: Free
• Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597.
• What: Why Genealogy
• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
• Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suit B.
Cadillac
• What: District Health Department No. 10 offices closed Dec. 24 and 27. This includes the COVID-19 testing clinic.
Normal business hours will resume on Dec. 28.
Reed City
What: Closed for the holiday
Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed Christmas Eve.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Falmouth
What: Lessons in Carols
Info: Christmas Eve service. Bring your pajama-clad kids. This service is informal but worshipful!
Time: 11 p.m.
Place: Prosper Church CRC, 1975 E. Prosper Road
Monday, Dec. 27
Cadillac
What: District Health Department No. 10 offices closed
Info: In observance of Christmas, Wexford office will be closed Dec. 27. This includes the COVID-19 testing clinic. Normal business hours will resume on Dec. 28.
Reed City
What: Scrabble hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Reed City
What: Holiday Break Movie
Info: Join the Reed City Area District Library in watching Space Jam.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Reed City
What: Story hour
Info: Story hour will not be meeting today.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Cadillac
Friday, Dec. 31
Reed City
What: Closed for the holiday
Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed New Year’s Eve
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Monday, Jan. 3
Cadillac
What: District Health Department No. 10 offices closed
Info: In observance of Christmas, Wexford office will be closed Jan. 3. This includes the COVID-19 testing clinic. Hours will resume as normal on Jan. 4.