Cadillac
• What: Craft Show
• Info: Proceeds going to support fireworks in Cadillac. Music and fireworks to follow.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• What: Author visit
• Info: Best-selling author Keith Gave will be speaking about his newest book at Horizon Books.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Horizon Books, 115 S. Mitchell
• What: EAA Chapter 234 Pancake Breakfast
• Info: Come enjoy a terrific breakfast and support youth in aviation!
• Time: 8 to 11 a.m.
• Place: Wexford County Airport, 8040 E. 34 Road
• Cost: $5 to $10
• What: Free Flights for Kids
• Info: Do you have a young person with an interest in aviation? Help their dreams take flight and schedule a free, introductory flight with EAA’s Young Eagles Program.
• Time: 8:30 a.m. to Noon
• Place: Wexford County Airport, 8040 E. 34 Road
• What: Wings and Wheels
• Info: Join the Wexford County Airport in its second annual Wings and Wheels event. Free admission. Food trucks on sight. Lots of kids activities.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Wexford County Airport, 8040 E. 34 Road
• What: Summer Bash and Fireworks
• Info: No cover charge. Bring your own chair. Full service bar and food on site. No coolers or alcohol allowed onto the property. After the party, enjoy Cadillac’s largest fireworks display.
• Time: 5 to 10:30 p.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort, 6319 E. M-115
Harrietta
• What: Freshwater Roots Band
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Peterson Creek Cabins and Campground, 77014 S. Grandview Highway
Lake City
• What: Rescheduled Night Float
• Info: The Lake Missaukee Night Float has been rescheduled. Join the family friendly night in your kayak or canoe.
• Time: Departure at dusk
• Place: Missaukee County Park Beach
Manton
• What: Live music
• Info: Free live music. Mostly country and rock music.
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Mesick
• What: Twice Shy
• Time: 7 to 11 p.m.
• Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road
• Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N. 39 Road
Cadillac
• What: Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.