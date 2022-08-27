Cadillac

• What: Craft Show

• Info: Proceeds going to support fireworks in Cadillac. Music and fireworks to follow.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• What: Author visit

• Info: Best-selling author Keith Gave will be speaking about his newest book at Horizon Books.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Horizon Books, 115 S. Mitchell

• What: EAA Chapter 234 Pancake Breakfast

• Info: Come enjoy a terrific breakfast and support youth in aviation!

• Time: 8 to 11 a.m.

• Place: Wexford County Airport, 8040 E. 34 Road

• Cost: $5 to $10

• What: Free Flights for Kids

• Info: Do you have a young person with an interest in aviation? Help their dreams take flight and schedule a free, introductory flight with EAA’s Young Eagles Program.

• Time: 8:30 a.m. to Noon

• Place: Wexford County Airport, 8040 E. 34 Road

• What: Wings and Wheels

• Info: Join the Wexford County Airport in its second annual Wings and Wheels event. Free admission. Food trucks on sight. Lots of kids activities.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Wexford County Airport, 8040 E. 34 Road

• What: Summer Bash and Fireworks

• Info: No cover charge. Bring your own chair. Full service bar and food on site. No coolers or alcohol allowed onto the property. After the party, enjoy Cadillac’s largest fireworks display.

• Time: 5 to 10:30 p.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort, 6319 E. M-115

Harrietta

• What: Freshwater Roots Band

• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Peterson Creek Cabins and Campground, 77014 S. Grandview Highway

Lake City

• What: Rescheduled Night Float

• Info: The Lake Missaukee Night Float has been rescheduled. Join the family friendly night in your kayak or canoe.

• Time: Departure at dusk

• Place: Missaukee County Park Beach

Manton

• What: Live music

• Info: Free live music. Mostly country and rock music.

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Mesick

• What: Twice Shy

• Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

• Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road

• Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N. 39 Road

Cadillac

• What: Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

