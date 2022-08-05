Cadillac

• What: Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: Grand Opening at Wexford County Historical Museum

• Info: Join the museum in celebrating its reopening after being closed for 18 months for restorations.

• Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Place: Wexford County Historical Museum and Carnegie Library, 127 Beech St.

Lake City

• What: Music in the Park

• Info: Kari Wolf

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: 115 W. John St.

Manton

• What: Manton Bluegrass Festival

• Time: 2 to 10 p.m.

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Manton Railroad Station, 107 State St.

Marion

• What: Old Fashion Days Cruise In

• Info: Everyone is welcome. Enjoy a hot dog and a drink sponsored by Smitty’s Diner. Classic cars, trucks and more.

• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

• Place: E Main Street

Merritt

• What: True Riches Craft Show

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: 7850 E. Houghton Lake Road

Saturday, Aug 6

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Fish and Duck Decoy Sporting Collectible Show

Info: Over 30 vendors, tank available to test and swim decoys and demonstrations by local carvers. Event will happen rain or shine.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St.

What: Cadillac Historical Museum

Info: Open every Wednesday though Saturday until season ends on October 29. No fee for entry.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: 127 Beech St.

Manton

What: Manton Bluegrass Festival

Time: 2 to 10 p.m.

Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street

What: Live Music

Info: Free live music every Saturday at Manton Trails RV Park and Campground

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N 39 Road

Marion

What: 18th Annual Marion Car Show

Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Marion VFW Post, 530 Main St.

Merritt

What: True Riches Craft Show

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: True Riches, 7850 E Houghton Lake Road

Monday, Aug. 8

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S Lake St.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Cadillac

What: Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Cadillac

What: Vacation Bible School

Info: Three days of investigating the mysterious meanings behind a few famous bible stories. For ages 3 to 12. Register online at lifehouseag.org.

Time: Aug 10 to Aug 12, 5:45 to 8:30 p.m.

Place: LifeHouse Assemble of God, 1120 W Division St.

Monday, Aug 15

Reed City

What: Book Sale

Info: Monday, Aug. 15 to Friday, Aug. 19. Hard covers $1 and paperbacks 50 cents. Donations in good condition accepted. Please limit to two or three boxes or bags at a time.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, Aug 18

Cadillac

What: Blood Drive

Info: Donations stay withing the Munson Hospital system.

Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

Friday, Aug 19

Cadillac

What: Power of the Purse

Info: Celebrate 10 years of supporting women’s health services! Silent and live purse auctions, raffles, giveaways and more. All proceeds from this event will support new equipment at the Family Birth Center at Cadillac Hospital

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Country Club

Reed City

What: Book Sale

Info: Fill a bag with books for $5.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

