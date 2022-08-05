Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: Grand Opening at Wexford County Historical Museum
• Info: Join the museum in celebrating its reopening after being closed for 18 months for restorations.
• Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Place: Wexford County Historical Museum and Carnegie Library, 127 Beech St.
Lake City
• What: Music in the Park
• Info: Kari Wolf
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: 115 W. John St.
Manton
• What: Manton Bluegrass Festival
• Time: 2 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Manton Railroad Station, 107 State St.
Marion
• What: Old Fashion Days Cruise In
• Info: Everyone is welcome. Enjoy a hot dog and a drink sponsored by Smitty’s Diner. Classic cars, trucks and more.
• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
• Place: E Main Street
Merritt
• What: True Riches Craft Show
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: 7850 E. Houghton Lake Road
Saturday, Aug 6
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Fish and Duck Decoy Sporting Collectible Show
Info: Over 30 vendors, tank available to test and swim decoys and demonstrations by local carvers. Event will happen rain or shine.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St.
What: Cadillac Historical Museum
Info: Open every Wednesday though Saturday until season ends on October 29. No fee for entry.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: 127 Beech St.
Manton
What: Manton Bluegrass Festival
Time: 2 to 10 p.m.
Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street
What: Live Music
Info: Free live music every Saturday at Manton Trails RV Park and Campground
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N 39 Road
Marion
What: 18th Annual Marion Car Show
Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Marion VFW Post, 530 Main St.
Merritt
What: True Riches Craft Show
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: True Riches, 7850 E Houghton Lake Road
Monday, Aug. 8
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S Lake St.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Cadillac
What: Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Cadillac
What: Vacation Bible School
Info: Three days of investigating the mysterious meanings behind a few famous bible stories. For ages 3 to 12. Register online at lifehouseag.org.
Time: Aug 10 to Aug 12, 5:45 to 8:30 p.m.
Place: LifeHouse Assemble of God, 1120 W Division St.
Monday, Aug 15
Reed City
What: Book Sale
Info: Monday, Aug. 15 to Friday, Aug. 19. Hard covers $1 and paperbacks 50 cents. Donations in good condition accepted. Please limit to two or three boxes or bags at a time.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, Aug 18
Cadillac
What: Blood Drive
Info: Donations stay withing the Munson Hospital system.
Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
Friday, Aug 19
Cadillac
What: Power of the Purse
Info: Celebrate 10 years of supporting women’s health services! Silent and live purse auctions, raffles, giveaways and more. All proceeds from this event will support new equipment at the Family Birth Center at Cadillac Hospital
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Country Club
Reed City
What: Book Sale
Info: Fill a bag with books for $5.
Place: Reed City Area District Library