Cadillac
• What: Footliters’ opening weekend: The Guys
• Info: Free opening weekend of The Guys at the Cadillac Rotary Pavilion. Bring chairs, family and friends to enjoy some live theater on the Lake Cadillac shores. Following showings after Sept. 11 will be $11 online and $12 at the door.
• Time: 7:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion
Evart
• What: Emergency Services Appreciation Day
• Info: Come meet your emergency service workers. Special 9/11 tribute. Free food and drinks.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Foster’s Parking Lot, 820 W. 7th St.
Reed City
• What: CMDHD COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
• Info: Free vaccination clinic. No appointment required.
• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
• Place: 22054 Professional Drive
• What: Scrabble hour
• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
• Place 829 South Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights
• Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: 829 South Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story hour: Squirrely Squirrels
• Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: 829 South Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: North Star Quilters Guild
Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has an additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
• Time: 9 a.m. to noon
• Place: 315 E. Pine St.
What: Why Genealogy
Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.
Reed City
What: Euchre
Info: All ages welcome.
Time: Noon
Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E Todd Ave.
Tuesday, Sept 21
Reed City
What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights
Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut St
Wednesday, Sept 22
Reed City
What: Story hour: Apples Aplenty
Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut St
Monday, Sept 27
Reed City
What: Scrabble hour
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut St
What: Tiny Art Show kits ready for pickup
Info: Painting kits available for pickup. Art will be displayed during the Tiny Art Show at the library from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 in honor of Bob Ross’ birthday.
Tuesday, Sept 28
Reed City
What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights
Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut St
Wednesday, Sept 29
Reed City
What: Story hour: Animal Tracks
Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut St