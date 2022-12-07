Reed City

• What: Story Hour

• Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: RCADL, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• What: Family Story Time

• Info: For ages 5 and under.

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Buckley

• What: Pahls Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience

• Info: Visit Santa, hayrides and farm animals through Dec. 23. Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.

• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Pahls Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M-37

• Cost: $10 per person

Cadillac

• What: German Holiday Market

• Info: This three-day event will have a variety of vendors for gifts, crafts, fine arts, festive food and more.

• Time: 3 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: A Christmas Story

• Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W. Upton Ave.

Buckley

Cadillac

Reed City

• What: Saturday Cinema at the Library

• Info: Showing Arthur Christmas, Rated PG with a run time of one hour and 37 minutes.

• Time: Noon

• Place: RCADL, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Lake City

• What: Christmas Fun Day

• Info: Breakfast with Santa, crafts, tree lighting, Christmas cruise, chili cook off and more.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Area Fire Department, 115 W. John St.

Mesick

• What: Christmas with Alpacas

• Info: Take pictures with the alpacas, sip on lavender hot chocolate and see the Christmas light display.

• Time: 1 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Northern Lavender, 3714 N. 19 Road

• What: Annual Vendors Holiday Market Place

• Info: Crafts, art and vendors available with a wide variety of items to help you with any last minute Christmas shopping.

• Time: 4 p.m.

• Place: Ellens Corner’s Community Room, 6052 M-115

Buckley

Cadillac

• What: Breakfast with Santa

• Info: Breakfast, crafts, teddy bear raffle and more. Proceeds benefit the Imagination Library Book Program.

• Time: 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Grill 7839 46 1/2 Road

Mesick

Reed City

