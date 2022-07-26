Cadillac
• What: Farmers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Reed City
• What: Ross Richardson, Shipwreck Hunter
• Info: Ross Richardson, author and shipwreck hunter, will share Michigan shipwreck histories and what he’s found in Michigan’s depths.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: Summer Family Flicks: Scoob!
• Time: 10 a.m. to noon
• Place: Cadillac 4 Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.
Luther
• What: Luther Music Series: The Adam Joynt Band
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.
Cadillac
• What: Senior Appreciation Day
• Info: Free day celebrating seniors filled with workshops, style show, door prizes and more.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School, 8401 S. Mackinaw Trail
• What: Wexford Genealogy meeting
• Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. In addition, the library contains paper copies of records from 1900 to 1956.
Time: Noon to 3 p.m. Every Thursday
Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St. Suite B, west entrance
Cost: Free
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Bobby Murray, three time Grammy winning artist, will be performing. Concert rain or shine!
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• Cost: Free
Lake City
What: Music in the Park
Info: Adam Joynt Band
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: 115 W John St.
Mesick
What: Soccer and Life
Info: For children 6 to 12 years old.
Time: July 28, Aug. 4, 11, 18 at 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Place: Mesick “Triangle” Soccer Field
Contact: Call Bob Benson at 517-896-7842
Friday, July 29
Cadillac
Manton
What: Manton Market and Music
Info: Manton Metal Nite! Farmer’s Market from 3 to 7 p.m. and music starting at 6 p.m.
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Place: Railroad Park, 107 State St.