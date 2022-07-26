Cadillac

• What: Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

Reed City

• What: Ross Richardson, Shipwreck Hunter

• Info: Ross Richardson, author and shipwreck hunter, will share Michigan shipwreck histories and what he’s found in Michigan’s depths.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks: Scoob!

• Time: 10 a.m. to noon

• Place: Cadillac 4 Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.

Luther

• What: Luther Music Series: The Adam Joynt Band

• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.

Cadillac

• What: Senior Appreciation Day

• Info: Free day celebrating seniors filled with workshops, style show, door prizes and more.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School, 8401 S. Mackinaw Trail

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of Scoob!

• Time: 10 a.m. to noon

• Place: Cadillac 4 Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.

• What: Wexford Genealogy meeting

• Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. In addition, the library contains paper copies of records from 1900 to 1956.

Time: Noon to 3 p.m. Every Thursday

Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St. Suite B, west entrance

Cost: Free

• What: Cadillac After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Bobby Murray, three time Grammy winning artist, will be performing. Concert rain or shine!

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• Cost: Free

What: Cadillac Footlighters presents Puffs

Info: The story of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a certain school of magic that proves to be very dangerous for students. It’s not about that boy wizard. It’s about the Puffs, who just happen to be there, too!

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Community Auditorium, 400 Linden St.

Lake City

What: Music in the Park

Info: Adam Joynt Band

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: 115 W John St.

Mesick

What: Soccer and Life

Info: For children 6 to 12 years old.

Time: July 28, Aug. 4, 11, 18 at 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Place: Mesick “Triangle” Soccer Field

Contact: Call Bob Benson at 517-896-7842

Friday, July 29

Cadillac

What: Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.

What: Cadillac Footlighters presents Puffs

Info: The story of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a certain school of magic that proves to be very dangerous for students. It’s not about that boy wizard. It’s about the Puffs, who just happen to be there, too!

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Community Auditorium, 400 Linden St.

Manton

What: Manton Market and Music

Info: Manton Metal Nite! Farmer’s Market from 3 to 7 p.m. and music starting at 6 p.m.

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Place: Railroad Park, 107 State St.

