Cadillac

• What: Trunk-or-treat

• Info: First Presbyterian Church will be holding its first Trunk-or-Treat.

• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

• What: Trunk-or-Treat

• Info: Michigan State Police Cadillac Post will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat at the ABC Warehouse parking lot on Boon Road. Event sponsored by Resurrection Life Church.

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: ABC Warehouse, Boon Road

Cadillac

• What: American Legion Post 94 Benefit

• Info: Benefit concert will feature two Michigan bands. All proceeds benefit the veterans of the American Legion Post 94.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Post 94, 422 N. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $12

Haring Township

• What: Fire Department Open House

• Info: Second annual open house. Come enjoy refreshments, games, candy and more.

• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.

• Place: 500 Bell Ave.

Cadillac

• What: Mental illness support group

• Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.

• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 W. Division St.

Reed City

• What: VFW Fish Fry

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Reed City VFW Hall, 129 E. Osceola Ave.

• Contact: (231) 832-5102 for reservations

Cadillac

Lake City

• What: Budgeting your Benefits

• Info: MSU Extension’s FREE Budgeting Your Benefits webinar will help you determine which benefits you are eligible for and how to get the most value from your benefits.

• Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

• Cost: Free

• Register: www.events.anr.msu.edu/budgetbenefits

Tuesday, Nov 16

Cadillac

Saturday, Nov. 20

Cadillac

What: Toy Trot 5k race

Info: Family-friendly course. Over the last eight years, working with Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, local businesses and community partners we have been able to give $57,000 worth of toys during the holidays. We are hoping to reach a $10,000 toy goal. Additional donations of toys are always welcome.

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: Behind Toy Town on Lake Street between the fountain and the pavilion.

Cost: Adults, $35; Under 18, $25

Contact: Thaddaeus Gommesen, info@toytowncadillac.com or (231)775-8697