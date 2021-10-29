Cadillac
• What: Trunk-or-treat
• Info: First Presbyterian Church will be holding its first Trunk-or-Treat.
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• What: Trunk-or-Treat
• Info: Michigan State Police Cadillac Post will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat at the ABC Warehouse parking lot on Boon Road. Event sponsored by Resurrection Life Church.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: ABC Warehouse, Boon Road
Cadillac
• What: American Legion Post 94 Benefit
• Info: Benefit concert will feature two Michigan bands. All proceeds benefit the veterans of the American Legion Post 94.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Post 94, 422 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $12
Haring Township
• What: Fire Department Open House
• Info: Second annual open house. Come enjoy refreshments, games, candy and more.
• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
• Place: 500 Bell Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Mental illness support group
• Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 W. Division St.
Reed City
• What: VFW Fish Fry
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Reed City VFW Hall, 129 E. Osceola Ave.
• Contact: (231) 832-5102 for reservations
Cadillac
Lake City
• What: Budgeting your Benefits
• Info: MSU Extension’s FREE Budgeting Your Benefits webinar will help you determine which benefits you are eligible for and how to get the most value from your benefits.
• Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
• Cost: Free
• Register: www.events.anr.msu.edu/budgetbenefits
Tuesday, Nov 16
Cadillac
Saturday, Nov. 20
Cadillac
What: Toy Trot 5k race
Info: Family-friendly course. Over the last eight years, working with Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, local businesses and community partners we have been able to give $57,000 worth of toys during the holidays. We are hoping to reach a $10,000 toy goal. Additional donations of toys are always welcome.
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Behind Toy Town on Lake Street between the fountain and the pavilion.
Cost: Adults, $35; Under 18, $25
Contact: Thaddaeus Gommesen, info@toytowncadillac.com or (231)775-8697