Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac
• Cost: Free
• Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message
Reed City
• What: Euchre
• Info: All ages welcome.
• Time: Noon
• Place 219 E. Todd Ave.
Reed City
• What: Afternoon Bingo
• Info: Doors open at 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome.
• Time: Early Birds at 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo at noon
• Place: 219 E. Todd Ave.
Reed City
• What: Book Sale
• Info: Aug. 16-20 during library hours. Donations in good condition will be accepted. Please limit to two or three boxes or bags at a time.
• Time: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S. Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Meet and Greet the new library director
• Info: Come in and say hi to our new director, Melissa Rohen. Snacks and refreshments available.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: North Star Quilters Guild
• Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
• Time: 9 a.m. to noon
• Place: 315 E. Pine St.
• What: Why Genealogy
• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.
Saturday, Aug 21
Falmouth
What: Taste of Summer
Info: Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery to host its annual Taste of Summer. Free to everyone with lunch and ice cream available for sale along with locally made products.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: 3060 S 9 Mile Road
Cost: Free
Tuesday, Sept 7
Lake City
What: Missaukee County Democratic Part Meeting
Info: For more information, email williamsleif@gmail.com
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 S. Canal St.