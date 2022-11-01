Reed City
• What: Holiday Bazaar
• Info: Good as new “re-giftables,” bake sale and craft sale.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.
Evart
• What: Celebrate Recovery
• Info: Weekly meetings. Offering a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life with a biblically balanced approach.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.
• Contact: (231)515-2102
Lake City
• What: Divorce Care
• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S. Morey Road
• Contact: (231)775-5629 for more information
Cadillac
• What: Annual Band Booster Craft Show
• Info: Over 70 vendors. There will also be great food, specialty coffee and music.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Fox Motors of Cadillac, 1450 N. Mitchell St.