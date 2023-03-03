March 3
Community Center — Open 5:45 to 7:15 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Weight and cardio rooms open
Ardis Missaukee District Library — Let’s Read Lake City! Read-Aloud Round-up 10:30 a.m.
Evangelical Presbyterian Church — Celebrate Recovery, dinner 6:15 p.m., meeting 7 p.m. Weekly. Located at 5804 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
Missaukee Conservation Club — breakfast 7 to 11 a.m., public welcome, located at 1431 North Morey Road (M-66)
Lake City Senior Center — Alzheimer's awareness meeting 1p.m., 120 East John Street, Lake City
March 4
Missaukee County Recycling Center — Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, 231-433-9953
Lake City Eagles Club — Steak-O, 2 to 4 p.m, public welcome, located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
McBain Community Library — Battle of the Books elimination battle, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ardis Missaukee District Library — chess 9 a.m. to noon. 210 South Canal Street, Lake City
March 5
Lake City Eagles Club — open, free pool, located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
March 6
Merritt Golden Agers — open 1 to 4 p.m., bring a snack, round and square dancing to old-time country music, 5833 East Lotan Road, Falmouth. Call Rosie at 231-392-5158 with any questions.
Lake City Eagles — burger night 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East) 231-839-7224
Community Center — open 5:45 to 7:15 a.m. and 4 to 5 p.m., weight and cardio rooms open.
Ardis Missaukee District Library — Lego Club grades k thru 5, 3:30p.m., 210 South Canal Street, Lake City
March 7
AA Meeting — United Methodist Church, 301 East John Street Lake City, 8 p.m.
Alanon Meeting — St. Stephens Catholic Church, Lake City, 11 a.m.
Lake City Senior Center — potluck at noon open at 11 a.m. Join us for card bingo after potluck. Located at 120 East John Street, Lake City
Community Center — open 5:45 to 7:15 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., weight room and cardio rooms open.
Ardis Missaukee District Library — Pioneer Township Hall, Let’s Read Lake City, Read aloud round-up 10:30 a.m. Located at 2914 West Moorestown Road.
Lake City United Methodist Church — soup supper and Bake Sale, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Bake Sale is to raise funds for the Patriot Choir and their needs. Located at 301 East John Street. Park in North parking lot.
Lake City Free Methodist Church — food bank, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Corner of Canal and Mitchell Streets, Lake City
March 8
Missaukee County Recycling Center — open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, Lake City, 231-433-9953.
Community Center — open 5:45 to 7:15 a.m. and 4 to 5 p.m., weight and cardio rooms open
Lake City Eagles Club — free pool open at noon, located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
Lake City Senior Center — open 10 a.m., cardio drumming 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., call to reserve your equipment 269-357-3628. Located at 120 East John Street
Narcotics Anonymous — Lake City Free Methodist Church, 128 North Canal Street, Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Healing Private Wounds — ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Wednesdays 3 to 3:30 p.m, also offering counseling at no cost. Located at 856 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, 231-846-4495.
Lake City Eagles Club — Euchre 1 p.m., located at 4154 West Houghton lake Road (M-55 East)
March 9
AA Meeting — Lake City United Methodist Church, 501 East John Street, Lake City, 8 p.m.
TOPS Weekly Meeting — weigh-in 9 a.m., meeting starts at 10 a.m., located at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church basement, 5804 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
Community Center — open 5:45 to 7:15 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., weight and cardio rooms open.
American Legion Post 300 — Euchre 6 p.m. each Thursday, American Legion Hall, 114 North Main Street, Lake City
Rehoboth Reformed Church — food distribution 4:30 to 5:30p.m., located at 8372 South Lucas Road, McBain
Healing Private Wounds — ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Thursdays 3 to 3:30 p.m, also offering counseling at no cost. Located at 856 N Mitchell St, Cadillac.
Lake City Senior Center — coffee and doughnuts 8 to 10 a.m. Euchre 1 p.m., located at 120 East John Street, Lake City
Prosper Christian Reformed Church — food distribution, 4 to 5:15 p.m., located at 1975 East Prosper Road, Falmouth
Lake City Eagles Club — Aerie meeting 6:30 p.m., 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)