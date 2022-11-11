November 11
Community Center — 6 to 7:15 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., weight and cardio rooms open.
Ardis Missaukee District Library — Read Aloud Round-UP 10:30 a.m. at the Library Ages 0 to 4
Lake City Eagles Club — Fish Fry, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., public welcome, located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
November 12
Missaukee County Recycling Center — open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, 231-433-9953.
American Legion Auxiliary — Show me the money, 2 to 4 p.m., public welcome, located at 114 North Main Street, Lake City
Lake City Eagle Club — Jason's Karaoke, 7 to 11 p.m., public welcome, located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
November 13
Lake City Eagles Club — Free pool, open 2 to 8 p.m., located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
November 14
Merritt Golden Agers — Open 1 to 4 p.m., bring a snack, round and square dancing to old-time country music, 5833 East Lotan Road, Falmouth. Call Rosie at 231-392-5158 with any questions.
Lake City Eagles — Burger night 5 to 7:30 p.m., public welcome, located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East) 231-839-7224
Community Center — Open 6 to 7:15 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., cardio and weight rooms open.
Lake City Christian Reformed Church — Surviving the holidays, 6:30 p.m., located at 1657 South Morey Road (M-66). For more information please call 231-775-5629
Ardis Missaukee District Library — Genealogy workshop 1 to 4 p.m., public welcome.
Lake City United Methodist Church — Hunters supper 4 to 6 p.m. Take-outs only delivery available within 5 miles call 231-839-2123
November 15
AA Meeting — United Methodist Church, 301 East John Street Lake City, 8 p.m.
Alanon Meeting — St. Stephens Catholic Church, Lake City, 11 a.m.
Lake City Senior Center — Potluck at the senior center at noon open at 11 a.m. Join us for card bingo after potluck. Located at 120 John Street, Lake City.
Lake City Eagles Club — Euchre 6:30 p.m., located at 4154 West Houghton lake Road (M-55 East)
Ardis Missaukee District Library — Pioneer Township Hall, Lets Read, Lake City read aloud round-up 10:30 a.m. Located at 2914 West Moorestown Road.
Community Center — Closed
Merritt Butterfield United Methodist Church--Hunters supper at Norwich Township Hall 5 to 8 p.m., public welcome, located at 4551 East Moorestown Road, Lake City
November 16
Missaukee County Recycling Center — Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, Lake City, 231-433-9953.
Community Center — Open 6 to 7:15 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., weight and cardio rooms open.
Lake City Eagles Club — Free pool open at noon, located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
Lake City Senior Center — Open 10 a.m., cardio drumming 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., call to reserve your equipment 269-357-3628. Located at 120 John Street, Lake City
November 17
AA Meeting — Lake City United Methodist Church, 501 East John Street, Lake City, 8 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous — Lake City Free Methodist Church, 128 North Canal Street, Lake City, 7 p.m.
TOPS Weekly Meeting — weigh-in 9 a.m., meeting starts at 10 a.m., located at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church basement, 5804 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
Community Center — Open 6 to 7:15 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., weight and cardio rooms open.
American Legion Post 300 — Euchre 6 p.m. each Thursday, American Legion hall, 114 North Main Street, Lake City
Rehoboth Reformed Church — Food distribution 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., located at 8372 South Lucas Road, McBain
Evangelical Presbyterian Church — Good Neighbor Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., located at 5804 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)