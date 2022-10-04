Cadillac

• What: The Hudson Farm Full Fest

• Info: Food, wagon rides, apple sling and more!

• Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: 1716 N. 29 Road

• Cost: Free

• What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St.

• What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St.

Manton

• What: Special Presentation

• Info: Members of the community are invited to hear “Jewish Fall Feasts” from Roy Schwarcz at Colfal Community Church. Open to the public.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Colfax Community Church, 16 Road and 29 Road, seven miles west of Manton.

• Contact: (231)824-6170

Lake City

• What: DivorceCare

• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets on Monday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of separation or divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S. Morey Road

Thursday, Oct 6

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library used book sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Community Library

Friday, Oct 7

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library used book sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Community Library

Saturday, Oct 8

Cadillac

What: The Hudson Farm Full Fest

Info: Food, wagon rides, apple sling and more!

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: 1716 N 29 Road

Cost: Free

What: Friends of the Library used book sale

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Community Library

Sunday, Oct 9

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Area Land Conservancy’s annual meeting

Info: Join the CALC’s Annual Meeting and hear what the conservancy has going on in local land preservation. Later, hear from guest speaker Jim DuFresne who has a passion for two things, sunsets and shorelines.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 E M-115

Thursday, Oct 13

LeRoy

What: Night at the Museum

Info: Discover LeRoy’s heritage and history. The second in a series of Heritage and Cultural events. Robert Houseman will be at the Center with a presentation and artifact exhibit.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Saturday, Oct 15

Cadillac

What: Zion Lutheran Church Festive Fall Craft Show

Info: Browse the selection of handmade items from different crafters and check out all the goodies at the bake sale. Proceeds from booth rental and bake sale support the Socks and Underwear table at Project Christmas.

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: 350 Pearl St

Thursday, Oct 20

Cadillac

What: Blood Drive

Info: Donations stay within the Munson Hospital system.

Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St

Saturday, Oct 22

Lake City

What: Spayghetti and no balls annual dinner

Info: Pasta dinner, silent auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle. Raising money for the Missaukee Humane Society.

Time: Dinner served at 5 p.m.

Place: Lake City Elementary Cafetorium, 5534 W Davis Road

Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for kids

