Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Manton Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue

Reed City

• What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

• Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Monday, July 3

Cadillac

What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

Info: Celebrating America with the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Thursday, July 6

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Friday, July 7

Manton

What: Manton Farmers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Saturday, July 8

Manton

What: Country Dance for Manton Senior Center

Info: Live classic country music, lunch available, accepting donations for senior center.

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Place: Manton Rail Road Park

