Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
Manton
• What: Manton Farmers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue
Reed City
• What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
• Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Monday, July 3
Cadillac
What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
Info: Celebrating America with the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Thursday, July 6
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Friday, July 7
Manton
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Saturday, July 8
Manton
What: Country Dance for Manton Senior Center
Info: Live classic country music, lunch available, accepting donations for senior center.
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Place: Manton Rail Road Park