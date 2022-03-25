Cadillac
• What: Origami Spring Fest
• Info: Learn to fold paper into sherry blossoms, frogs, cranes and more. Learn kirigami (cutting paper) too! For ages 9 and up.
• Time: 10 a.m. to noon
• Place: Up North Arts Center. 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: Members $15; Non members $20
Cadillac
• What: Auditions
• Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre will hold auditions for Potato Gumbo, a romantic comedy adapted for a reader-theater style production. Roles for four females and three males of various ages.
• Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Auditions
• Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre will hold auditions for Potato Gumbo, a romantic comedy adapted for a reader-theater style production. Roles for four females and three males of various ages.
• Time: 6 to 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
• What: TOPS Weight Loss Support Group
• Time: weigh in 5 p.m.; meeting 6 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl Street, Cadillac
• Cost: Yearly dues $37; Monthly dues $4; First meeting is free
• Contact: Dot Thompson 616-460-2659
Reed City
• What: Little Explorers Story Time
• Info: A fun story time for the younger kiddos. For kids 2 years old and younger.
• Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Miniature books
• Info: Are you a miniature enthusiast? In this class each student will cut and fold from a template to create two miniature books that are readable.
• Time: 10 a.m. to noon
• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
• Coast: Members $25; Non members $35
Reed City
• What: Story Hour, Playdough
• Info: Every Wednesday!
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Thursday, March 31
Cadillac
What: Introduction to crochet
Info: Have you ever wanted to crochet? This class will teach you the basics of using a yarn and hook to create a simple single crochet pattern. An intro to the terminology of pattern reading will be given as well.
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
Cost: Members $15; Non members $20