Cadillac

• What: Origami Spring Fest

• Info: Learn to fold paper into sherry blossoms, frogs, cranes and more. Learn kirigami (cutting paper) too! For ages 9 and up.

• Time: 10 a.m. to noon

• Place: Up North Arts Center. 601 Chestnut St.

• Cost: Members $15; Non members $20

Cadillac

• What: Auditions

• Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre will hold auditions for Potato Gumbo, a romantic comedy adapted for a reader-theater style production. Roles for four females and three males of various ages.

• Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Auditions

• Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre will hold auditions for Potato Gumbo, a romantic comedy adapted for a reader-theater style production. Roles for four females and three males of various ages.

• Time: 6 to 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.

• What: TOPS Weight Loss Support Group

• Time: weigh in 5 p.m.; meeting 6 p.m.

• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl Street, Cadillac

• Cost: Yearly dues $37; Monthly dues $4; First meeting is free

• Contact: Dot Thompson 616-460-2659

Reed City

• What: Little Explorers Story Time

• Info: A fun story time for the younger kiddos. For kids 2 years old and younger.

• Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Miniature books

• Info: Are you a miniature enthusiast? In this class each student will cut and fold from a template to create two miniature books that are readable.

• Time: 10 a.m. to noon

• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.

• Coast: Members $25; Non members $35

Reed City

• What: Story Hour, Playdough

• Info: Every Wednesday!

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Thursday, March 31

Cadillac

What: Introduction to crochet

Info: Have you ever wanted to crochet? This class will teach you the basics of using a yarn and hook to create a simple single crochet pattern. An intro to the terminology of pattern reading will be given as well.

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.

Cost: Members $15; Non members $20