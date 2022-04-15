Reed City

• What: Library Closed

• Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed in observance of Easter.

Cadillac

• What: Easter Egg Hunt in the Pool

• Info: The Cadillac YMCA is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt in the pool! Prizes will be given to all! Children 7 years old and under must have an adult in the pool. Children 8 to 10 years old must have an adult on the pool deck.

• Time: There are two time slots to choose from: 1 to 2p.m. and 2 to 3p.m.

• Place: YMCA, 9845 Campus Drive

• Cost: Members $5; Non-members $10

• Registration: Required. To register call or stop by the Cadillac YMCA.

Evart

• What: Helicopter Easter Egg Drop

• Info: Thousands of eggs filled with candy and prizes will be dropped from the sky for kids ages 1 to 12 years old.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Evart High School

Cadillac

• What: Ukulele Community Strum

• Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.

• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Story Hour: Our Beautiful Earth

• Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: RCADL, 829 S. Chestnut St.

• What: NARFE meeting

• Info: Speaker Rae Berwald from Curry House on their memory care unit with meeting to follow.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

Cadillac

• What: March for Hope

• Info: A walk to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Doughnuts will be served afterwards. For more information please call Cadillac Healing Private Wounds Center.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: Cadillac City Park

Monday, April 25

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

What: Scrabble Hour

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Wednesday, April 27

Cadillac

What: Ukulele Community Strum

Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

What: Story Hour: Spring is Sprung!

Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Thursday, April 28

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library used book sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library community room

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Friday, April 29

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library used book sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library community room

Saturday, April 30

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library used book sale

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library community room

Reed City

What: Refresh Reed City

Info: Trinity Lutheran Church is proud to host the third Refresh Reed City! This is an opportunity for the community to come together and help spruce up our wonderful city. Hot dogs served after at Westerburg Park.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: Meet at the Reed City Depot

LeRoy

What: Keeping Chickens Workshop

Info: Questions about your chickens? Ever wondered about keeping chickens? Kevin and LeAnn Draper will honor us again in April by giving a presentation on keeping chickens.

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert Street

Cost: Free. Donations are always appreciated.

Wednesday, May 4

Interlochen

What: Healing Private Wounds abuse recovery group

Info: For those who have experienced sexual trauma. Each group is 10 weeks long.

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Place: Interlochen Public Library conference room

Contact: Call 231-846-4495 to register

Thursday, May 12

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Thursday, May 26

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Thursday, June 9

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Thursday, June 23

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road