Reed City
• What: Library Closed
• Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed in observance of Easter.
Cadillac
• What: Easter Egg Hunt in the Pool
• Info: The Cadillac YMCA is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt in the pool! Prizes will be given to all! Children 7 years old and under must have an adult in the pool. Children 8 to 10 years old must have an adult on the pool deck.
• Time: There are two time slots to choose from: 1 to 2p.m. and 2 to 3p.m.
• Place: YMCA, 9845 Campus Drive
• Cost: Members $5; Non-members $10
• Registration: Required. To register call or stop by the Cadillac YMCA.
Evart
• What: Helicopter Easter Egg Drop
• Info: Thousands of eggs filled with candy and prizes will be dropped from the sky for kids ages 1 to 12 years old.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Evart High School
Cadillac
• What: Ukulele Community Strum
• Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour: Our Beautiful Earth
• Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: RCADL, 829 S. Chestnut St.
• What: NARFE meeting
• Info: Speaker Rae Berwald from Curry House on their memory care unit with meeting to follow.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
Cadillac
• What: March for Hope
• Info: A walk to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Doughnuts will be served afterwards. For more information please call Cadillac Healing Private Wounds Center.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: Cadillac City Park
Monday, April 25
Reed City
What: Little Explorers Story Time
Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, April 27
Cadillac
What: Ukulele Community Strum
Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Spring is Sprung!
Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Thursday, April 28
Cadillac
What: Friends of the Library used book sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library community room
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Friday, April 29
Cadillac
What: Friends of the Library used book sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library community room
Saturday, April 30
Cadillac
What: Friends of the Library used book sale
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library community room
Reed City
What: Refresh Reed City
Info: Trinity Lutheran Church is proud to host the third Refresh Reed City! This is an opportunity for the community to come together and help spruce up our wonderful city. Hot dogs served after at Westerburg Park.
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: Meet at the Reed City Depot
LeRoy
What: Keeping Chickens Workshop
Info: Questions about your chickens? Ever wondered about keeping chickens? Kevin and LeAnn Draper will honor us again in April by giving a presentation on keeping chickens.
Time: 3 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert Street
Cost: Free. Donations are always appreciated.
Wednesday, May 4
Interlochen
What: Healing Private Wounds abuse recovery group
Info: For those who have experienced sexual trauma. Each group is 10 weeks long.
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Place: Interlochen Public Library conference room
Contact: Call 231-846-4495 to register
Thursday, May 12
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, May 26
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, June 9
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, June 23
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road