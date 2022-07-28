Cadillac

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Free concert, rain or shine. UpBeat Cadillac welcomes three time Grammy winning artist Bobby Murray to the stage.

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Bailey on the Rocks live at Raven Social

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday

• Place: Raven Social, 119 N. Mitchell St.

• What: The 8th annual Depot Music Festival

• Time: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.

• What: Steppin’ In it with Adam Joynt

• Info: Steppin’ In It has been playing shows and packing dance floors for over 20 years. Come join for a night of music under the stars in The Coyote Corral.

• Time: 8 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

• Cost: $25

• What: Clam Lake Band

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Monday

• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.

Lake City

• What: Music in the Park

• Info: Adam Joynt Band

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: 115 W. John St.

• What: Eli Rose at The Patio on Main

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday

• Place: Patio on Main, 113 S Main St

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Info: Manton Metal Nite! Farmer’s Market from 3 to 7 p.m. and music starting at 6 p.m.

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Place: Railroad Park, 107 State St.

• What: Logan and Kat at the Patio on Main

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Patio on Main, 113 S Main St.

• What: Live music

• Info: Free music every Saturday. This week, Randy Johnson will be playing at the Manton Trails RV Park and Campground.

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N. 39 Road

Mesick

• What: Honey Badgers at Northern Exposure Campground

• Info: Join the Northern Exposure Campground for a live performance by the Honey Badgers. All vehicles wishing to enter the park MUST have a vehicle pass.

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road

• Cost: Vehicle pass $5/day or $40 for the season

Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of “Scoob’

• Time: 10 a.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 Mitchell St.

Cadillac

• What: After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Footlighters presents Puffs

• Info: The story of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a certain school of magic that proves to be very dangerous for students. It’s not about that boy wizard. It’s about the Puffs, who just happen to be there, too!

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday

• Place: Cadillac Community Auditorium, 400 Linden St.

• What: The Great Page Circus

• Info: The circus is coming to town! Get ready for family fun with acrobats, daredevils and more.

• Time: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday

• Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $20

