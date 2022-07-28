Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Free concert, rain or shine. UpBeat Cadillac welcomes three time Grammy winning artist Bobby Murray to the stage.
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Bailey on the Rocks live at Raven Social
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday
• Place: Raven Social, 119 N. Mitchell St.
• What: The 8th annual Depot Music Festival
• Time: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.
• What: Steppin’ In it with Adam Joynt
• Info: Steppin’ In It has been playing shows and packing dance floors for over 20 years. Come join for a night of music under the stars in The Coyote Corral.
• Time: 8 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost: $25
• What: Clam Lake Band
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Monday
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.
Lake City
• What: Music in the Park
• Info: Adam Joynt Band
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: 115 W. John St.
• What: Eli Rose at The Patio on Main
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday
• Place: Patio on Main, 113 S Main St
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Info: Manton Metal Nite! Farmer’s Market from 3 to 7 p.m. and music starting at 6 p.m.
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Place: Railroad Park, 107 State St.
• What: Logan and Kat at the Patio on Main
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Patio on Main, 113 S Main St.
• What: Live music
• Info: Free music every Saturday. This week, Randy Johnson will be playing at the Manton Trails RV Park and Campground.
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N. 39 Road
Mesick
• What: Honey Badgers at Northern Exposure Campground
• Info: Join the Northern Exposure Campground for a live performance by the Honey Badgers. All vehicles wishing to enter the park MUST have a vehicle pass.
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road
• Cost: Vehicle pass $5/day or $40 for the season
Cadillac
• What: Summer Family Flicks
• Info: Free family showing of “Scoob’
• Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 Mitchell St.
Cadillac
• What: After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Footlighters presents Puffs
• Info: The story of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a certain school of magic that proves to be very dangerous for students. It’s not about that boy wizard. It’s about the Puffs, who just happen to be there, too!
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday
• Place: Cadillac Community Auditorium, 400 Linden St.
• What: The Great Page Circus
• Info: The circus is coming to town! Get ready for family fun with acrobats, daredevils and more.
• Time: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday
• Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $20