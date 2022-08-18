Cadillac

What: Nothern District Fair

Time: Aug 15 to Aug 20, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Place: Wexford County Fairgrounds, 1420 N Mitchell St.

Buckley

What: Buckley Old Engine Show

Info: Come see the past in motion!

Time: Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: 6090 W 2 1/2 RoadTustin

• What: Tustin Daze

• Info: Join the fun in Tustin! Parade, vendor and craft bizarre, games and more.

• Time: Aug 26 to Aug. 28

Cadillac

• What: 11th Annual Car Show

• Info: Free event and open to everyone. Live music and vendors, hot dogs, popcorn and custard.

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Place: Green Acres of Cadillac, 235 Pearl St.

Cadillac

• What: Demolition Derby and Bump-n-Run

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Wexford County Fairgrounds, 1420 N. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $20

Cadillac

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Three-time Grammy winning artist, The Paul Nelson Band. Concert rain or shine.

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street

• What: Live music

• Info: Mostly rock and country music.

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

• Place: 9909 N. 39 Road

Luther

• What: Luther Music Series

• Info: The Briar Payne Band

• Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday

• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St

Thursday, Aug. 25

Cadillac

What: Michigan Rattlers with Raylin Vance and Nick Sake

Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S 13 Road

Cost: $20

Cadillac

• What: After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.

Manton

What: Manton Market and Music

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Place: Manton Station Railroad Park

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Cadillac

Thursday, Aug. 25

Cadillac

Friday, Aug. 26

Cadillac

Manton

