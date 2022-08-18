Cadillac
What: Nothern District Fair
Time: Aug 15 to Aug 20, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Place: Wexford County Fairgrounds, 1420 N Mitchell St.
Buckley
What: Buckley Old Engine Show
Info: Come see the past in motion!
Time: Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: 6090 W 2 1/2 RoadTustin
• What: Tustin Daze
• Info: Join the fun in Tustin! Parade, vendor and craft bizarre, games and more.
• Time: Aug 26 to Aug. 28
• What: 11th Annual Car Show
• Info: Free event and open to everyone. Live music and vendors, hot dogs, popcorn and custard.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Place: Green Acres of Cadillac, 235 Pearl St.
• What: Demolition Derby and Bump-n-Run
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Wexford County Fairgrounds, 1420 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $20
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Three-time Grammy winning artist, The Paul Nelson Band. Concert rain or shine.
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street
• What: Live music
• Info: Mostly rock and country music.
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday
• Place: 9909 N. 39 Road
Luther
• What: Luther Music Series
• Info: The Briar Payne Band
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St
Thursday, Aug. 25
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Eat-It-Up Trio featuring Michael Harrison and Ellie Martin.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
What: Michigan Rattlers with Raylin Vance and Nick Sake
Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S 13 Road
Cost: $20
• What: After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Manton
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Thursday, Aug. 25
Friday, Aug. 26
