Lake City
• What: Festival of the Pines
• Info: Festival events going on Friday, Sept 16 and Saturday, Sept 17.
• Time: See schedule at left
• Place: 115 W. John St.
Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Footliters present “The 39 Steps”
• Time: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24
• Place: Cadillac Community Auditorium, 400 Linden St.
• Cost: $11