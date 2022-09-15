Lake City

• What: Festival of the Pines

• Info: Festival events going on Friday, Sept 16 and Saturday, Sept 17.

• Time: See schedule at left

• Place: 115 W. John St.

Cadillac

• What: Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Footliters present “The 39 Steps”

• Time: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24

• Place: Cadillac Community Auditorium, 400 Linden St.

• Cost: $11

