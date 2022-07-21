Cadillac

• What: Upbeat Cadillac

• Info: Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac City Park at Cadillac Commons

• What: Joe Stramm Band with Northern Strange Band

• Time: 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

• What: Cadillac Rotary Club Free Summer Concert

• Info: Featuring Luke Winslow-King

• Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.

• What: Clam Lake Band

• Info: Christmas in July!

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Monday

• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.

Lake City

• What: Music in the Park

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: 115 W. John St.

• What: Freshwater Roots

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

• What: Headswinds Blue Project

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

Luther

• What: The Adam Joynt Band at Luther Music Series

• Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday

• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park

• What: Live Music

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

• Place Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N. 39 Road

Mesick

• What: Tyler Roy Band

• Time: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road

Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of Tom and Jerry

• Time: 10 a.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 Mitchell St.

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of Scoob

• Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 28

• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 Mitchell St.

Cadillac

• What: After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac City Park, Cadillac Commons

• What: Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: Cadillac City Park at Cadillac Commons

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Puffs”

• Info: The story of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a certain school of magic that proves to be very dangerous for students. It’s not about that boy wizard. It’s about the Puffs, who just happen to be there, too!

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 28

• Place: Cadillac Community Auditorium, 400 Linden St.

