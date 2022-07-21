Cadillac
• What: Upbeat Cadillac
• Info: Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac City Park at Cadillac Commons
• What: Joe Stramm Band with Northern Strange Band
• Time: 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• What: Cadillac Rotary Club Free Summer Concert
• Info: Featuring Luke Winslow-King
• Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.
• What: Clam Lake Band
• Info: Christmas in July!
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Monday
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.
Lake City
• What: Music in the Park
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: 115 W. John St.
• What: Freshwater Roots
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
• What: Headswinds Blue Project
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
Luther
• What: The Adam Joynt Band at Luther Music Series
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park
• What: Live Music
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday
• Place Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N. 39 Road
Mesick
• What: Tyler Roy Band
• Time: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road
Cadillac
• What: Summer Family Flicks
• Info: Free family showing of Tom and Jerry
• Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 Mitchell St.
• What: Summer Family Flicks
• Info: Free family showing of Scoob
• Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 28
• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 Mitchell St.
Cadillac
• What: After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac City Park, Cadillac Commons
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday
• Place: Cadillac City Park at Cadillac Commons
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Manton
• What: Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Puffs”
• Info: The story of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a certain school of magic that proves to be very dangerous for students. It’s not about that boy wizard. It’s about the Puffs, who just happen to be there, too!
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 28
• Place: Cadillac Community Auditorium, 400 Linden St.