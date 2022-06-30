Saturday, July 2
Evart
• What: Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show
• Info: Bring your vehicle and join in the fun!
• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Main Street by Guyton Park
Thursday, June 30
Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Ted Alan and the Under Privileged, featuring Rob Smith.
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.
Lake City
• What: Music in the Park: Inland String Band
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: 115 W John St
LeRoy
• What: The Aaron Rhode Three Bands at Cadillac Winery
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Winery, 17480 18 Mile Road
Friday, July 1
Lake City
• What: Rollin Brummett at The Patio on Main
• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
Saturday, July 2
Lake City
• What: Something with James
• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
Mesick
• What: Freshwater Roots
• Time: 7 to 11 p.m.
• Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road
Sunday, July 3
Lake City
• What: Nick and Todd Plays
• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
Monday, July 4
Lake City
• What: Brandon Ward
• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
Thursday, July 7
Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Double Trouble: Mary Rademacher, Franchesca Amarai with Mark Kahny Band
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.Monday, July 11
Cadillac
• What: Clam Lake Band: Tribute to Bill Juengel
• Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
• Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
vCost: Free
Wednesday, July 13
Cadillac
• What: Wexford County Deputies Association annual summer time concert
• Info: Country music star Sylvia is coming to Cadillac! Proceeds go directly to Wexford County Deputies Association.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Wexford Civic Center
• Cost: Single tickets $20, pair $35, family (up to 8 people) $50.
• Contact: tickets can be purchased at wexfrodcountydsa.publicsafetypsa.com or call 231-775-1230.
Thursday, July 14
Evart
• What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest
• Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds! A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.
• Time: All day July 14-16
• Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds
• Cost: Single day pass $7, three day pass $15
Saturday, July 16
Cadillac
• What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts
• Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
• Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• Cost: Free
Thursday, June 30
Cadillac
• What: Summer Family Flicks
• Info: Free family showing of Kung Fu Panda.
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.
Friday, July 1
Reed City
• What: Outdoor Movie: Jungle Cruise
• Info: Join the RCADL for some popcorn and the family-fun adventure.
• Time: 9:30 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, July 6
Cadillac
• What: Summer Family Flicks
• Info: Free family showing of Secret Life of Pets 2.
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.
Thursday, July 7
Cadillac
• What: Summer Family Flicks
• Info: Free family showing of Secret Life of Pets 2.
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S Mitchell St
Thursday, June 30
Cadillac
• What: After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.
Friday, July 1
Cadillac
• What: Farmers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: 190 W. Cass St.
Manton
• What: Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park
Saturday, July 2
Evart
• What: Farmers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Where: Evart Depot
Sunday, July 3
Reed City
• What: Community Market
• Time: 10 to 2 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Depot
Tuesday, July 5
Cadillac
• What: Farmers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: 190 W. Cass St.
Thursday, July 7
Cadillac
• What: After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.
Monday, July 4
Evart
• What: Fourth of July Parade
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Downtown Evart
Lake City
• What: 4th of July Parade
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Downtown Lake City