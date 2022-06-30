Saturday, July 2

Evart

• What: Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show

• Info: Bring your vehicle and join in the fun!

• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

• Place: Main Street by Guyton Park

Thursday, June 30

Cadillac

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Ted Alan and the Under Privileged, featuring Rob Smith.

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.

Lake City

• What: Music in the Park: Inland String Band

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: 115 W John St

LeRoy

• What: The Aaron Rhode Three Bands at Cadillac Winery

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Winery, 17480 18 Mile Road

Friday, July 1

Lake City

• What: Rollin Brummett at The Patio on Main

• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

Saturday, July 2

Lake City

• What: Something with James

• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

Mesick

• What: Freshwater Roots

• Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

• Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road

Sunday, July 3

Lake City

• What: Nick and Todd Plays

• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

Monday, July 4

Lake City

• What: Brandon Ward

• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

Thursday, July 7

Cadillac

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Double Trouble: Mary Rademacher, Franchesca Amarai with Mark Kahny Band

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.Monday, July 11

Cadillac

• What: Clam Lake Band: Tribute to Bill Juengel

• Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

• Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

vCost: Free

Wednesday, July 13

Cadillac

• What: Wexford County Deputies Association annual summer time concert

• Info: Country music star Sylvia is coming to Cadillac! Proceeds go directly to Wexford County Deputies Association.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Wexford Civic Center

• Cost: Single tickets $20, pair $35, family (up to 8 people) $50.

• Contact: tickets can be purchased at wexfrodcountydsa.publicsafetypsa.com or call 231-775-1230.

Thursday, July 14

Evart

• What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest

• Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds! A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.

• Time: All day July 14-16

• Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds

• Cost: Single day pass $7, three day pass $15

Saturday, July 16

Cadillac

• What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts

• Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

• Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

• Cost: Free

Thursday, June 30

Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of Kung Fu Panda.

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.

Friday, July 1

Reed City

• What: Outdoor Movie: Jungle Cruise

• Info: Join the RCADL for some popcorn and the family-fun adventure.

• Time: 9:30 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, July 6

Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of Secret Life of Pets 2.

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.

Thursday, July 7

Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of Secret Life of Pets 2.

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S Mitchell St

Thursday, June 30

Cadillac

• What: After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.

Friday, July 1

Cadillac

• What: Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: 190 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park

Saturday, July 2

Evart

• What: Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Where: Evart Depot

Sunday, July 3

Reed City

• What: Community Market

• Time: 10 to 2 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Depot

Tuesday, July 5

Cadillac

• What: Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: 190 W. Cass St.

Thursday, July 7

Cadillac

• What: After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.

Monday, July 4

Evart

• What: Fourth of July Parade

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Downtown Evart

Lake City

• What: 4th of July Parade

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Downtown Lake City

