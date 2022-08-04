Marion

• What: Old Fashion Days Cruise In

• Info: Everyone welcome! Classic cars, trucks and more.

• Time: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday

• Place: East Main Street

• What: 18th Annual Marion Car Show

• Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Marion VFW Post, 530 Main St.

Harrietta

• What: Harrietta 15th Annual Blueberry Festival

• Info: Celebrate all things blueberry! Food, parade at 11 a.m., classic cars and more!

• Time: 8 to 3 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Harrietta Village Hall, 122 Davis Ave.

Marion

• What: Marion Old Fashion Days

• When: Aug. 4-7

Cadillac

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Planet D Nonet

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Clam Lake Band

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Monday

• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.

Lake City

• What: Music in the Park

• Info: Kari Wolf

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: 115 W. John St.

Manton

• What: Manton Bluegrass Festival

• Time: 2 to 10 p.m. Friday

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street

• What: Manton Bluegrass Festival

• Time: 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street

• What: Live Music

• Info: Free live music every Saturday at Manton Trails RV Park and Campground

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N. 39 Road

Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of “Croods 2”

• Time: 10 a.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac 4, 202 S. Mitchell St.

Cadillac

What: Cadillac After Hours Market

Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Tuesday

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, 107 State St.

Merritt

• What: True Riches Craft Show

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

• Place: True Riches, 7850 E. Houghton Lake Road

