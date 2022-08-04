Marion
• What: Old Fashion Days Cruise In
• Info: Everyone welcome! Classic cars, trucks and more.
• Time: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
• Place: East Main Street
• What: 18th Annual Marion Car Show
• Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Marion VFW Post, 530 Main St.
Harrietta
• What: Harrietta 15th Annual Blueberry Festival
• Info: Celebrate all things blueberry! Food, parade at 11 a.m., classic cars and more!
• Time: 8 to 3 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Harrietta Village Hall, 122 Davis Ave.
Marion
• What: Marion Old Fashion Days
• When: Aug. 4-7
Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Planet D Nonet
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Clam Lake Band
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Monday
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.
Lake City
• What: Music in the Park
• Info: Kari Wolf
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: 115 W. John St.
Manton
• What: Manton Bluegrass Festival
• Time: 2 to 10 p.m. Friday
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street
• What: Manton Bluegrass Festival
• Time: 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street
• What: Live Music
• Info: Free live music every Saturday at Manton Trails RV Park and Campground
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N. 39 Road
Cadillac
• What: Summer Family Flicks
• Info: Free family showing of “Croods 2”
• Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac 4, 202 S. Mitchell St.
Cadillac
What: Cadillac After Hours Market
Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Tuesday
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, 107 State St.
Merritt
• What: True Riches Craft Show
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
• Place: True Riches, 7850 E. Houghton Lake Road