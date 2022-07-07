Cadillac
• What: 54th Annual Cadillac Festival of the Arts
• Info: Featuring the annual Phyllis Olson Art Fair, street food court and live music.
• Time: Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16
• Place: Cadillac City Park
Evart
• What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest
• Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds! A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.
• Time: All day July 14 to July 16
• Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds
• Cost: Single day pass $7, three day pass $15
LeRoy
• What: LeRoy Razzasque Days
• Time: Events start at 2 p.m. Friday, July 8 with more on Saturday, July 9. See full schedule in story above.
Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Double Trouble: Mary Rademacher, Franchesca Amarai with Mark Kahny Band
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Roosevelt Diggs with Zak Bunce
• Time: 8 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• What: Clam Lake Band: Tribute to Bill Juengel
• Time: 7 to 8 p.m. Monday
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• Cost: Free
• What: Wexford County Deputies Association annual summer time concert
• Info: Country music star Sylvia is coming to Cadillac! Proceeds go directly to Wexford County Deputies Association.
• Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
• Place: Wexford Civic Center
• Cost: Single tickets $20, pair $35, family (up to 8 people) $50.
• Contact: tickets can be purchased at wexfordcountydsa.publicsafetypsa.com or call 231-775-1230.
Lake City
• What: Inland Sting Band
• Time: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
• What: Don Middlebrook
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
Mesick
• What: Fyrbird
• Time: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Norther Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road
Cadillac
• What: Summer Family Flicks
• Info: Free family showing of Secret Life of Pets 2.
• Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.
• What: Summer Family Flicks
• Info: Free family showing of Trolls World Tour.
• Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.
Cadillac
• What: After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday
• Place: Cadillac City Park, Cadillac Commons
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street