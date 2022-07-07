Cadillac

• What: 54th Annual Cadillac Festival of the Arts

• Info: Featuring the annual Phyllis Olson Art Fair, street food court and live music.

• Time: Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16

• Place: Cadillac City Park

Evart

• What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest

• Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds! A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.

• Time: All day July 14 to July 16

• Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds

• Cost: Single day pass $7, three day pass $15

LeRoy

• What: LeRoy Razzasque Days

• Time: Events start at 2 p.m. Friday, July 8 with more on Saturday, July 9. See full schedule in story above.

Cadillac

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Double Trouble: Mary Rademacher, Franchesca Amarai with Mark Kahny Band

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Roosevelt Diggs with Zak Bunce

• Time: 8 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

• What: Clam Lake Band: Tribute to Bill Juengel

• Time: 7 to 8 p.m. Monday

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

• Cost: Free

• What: Wexford County Deputies Association annual summer time concert

• Info: Country music star Sylvia is coming to Cadillac! Proceeds go directly to Wexford County Deputies Association.

• Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday

• Place: Wexford Civic Center

• Cost: Single tickets $20, pair $35, family (up to 8 people) $50.

• Contact: tickets can be purchased at wexfordcountydsa.publicsafetypsa.com or call 231-775-1230.

Lake City

• What: Inland Sting Band

• Time: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

• What: Don Middlebrook

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

Mesick

• What: Fyrbird

• Time: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Norther Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road

Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of Secret Life of Pets 2.

• Time: 10 a.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of Trolls World Tour.

• Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday

• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.

Cadillac

• What: After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: Cadillac City Park, Cadillac Commons

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street

"

"