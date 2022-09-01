Manton

• What: Manton’s 98th Annual Harvest Festival

• Info: Come down and enjoy free live music, carnival rides, kids games, chainsaw competition and much more.

• Time: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday

• Place: 306 W. Main St.

• What: Manton Labor Day car, truck and bike cruise

• Time: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

• Place: Latitude 44, 308 Wall St.

Tustin

• What: 55th Annual Airshow

• Info: Come see all new jets, airplanes, gas, nitro and electric flying.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

• Place: 584 S. Neilson St.

Cadillac

• What: The Insiders at Coyote Crossing

• Time: 8:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street

Mesick

• What: Peril at Northern Exposure Campground

• Time: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road

Cadillac

• What: Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Tustin

• What: CAMS Flea Market and Craft Show

• Info: A one-day only flea market and craft show.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

• Place: 584 S. Neilson St.

