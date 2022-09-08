Cadillac

• What: Child Safety Expo

• Info: Fun and information for the entire family. Free food. Event held rain or shine.

• Time: 3 p.m. Sunday

• Place: Cadillac Fire Department, 200 N. Lake St.

Lake City

• What: Festival of the Pines

• Time: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept 16, and Saturday, Sept 17.

• Place: 115 W. John St.

LeRoy

• What: BBQ, Bands and Bucks

• Info: Come out and support Pine River High School Band at its first outdoor music festival. Food, live music feature local musicians, corn hole tournament and more!

• Time: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday

• Place: LeRoy Community Park, 201 Houghton St.

• Cost: Dinner Ticket, $15; Cornhole Tournament, $30 per team

Cadillac

• What: Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street

