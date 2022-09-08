Cadillac
• What: Child Safety Expo
• Info: Fun and information for the entire family. Free food. Event held rain or shine.
• Time: 3 p.m. Sunday
• Place: Cadillac Fire Department, 200 N. Lake St.
Lake City
• What: Festival of the Pines
• Time: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept 16, and Saturday, Sept 17.
• Place: 115 W. John St.
LeRoy
• What: BBQ, Bands and Bucks
• Info: Come out and support Pine River High School Band at its first outdoor music festival. Food, live music feature local musicians, corn hole tournament and more!
• Time: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday
• Place: LeRoy Community Park, 201 Houghton St.
• Cost: Dinner Ticket, $15; Cornhole Tournament, $30 per team
Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street