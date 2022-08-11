Cadillac

• What: Northern District Fair

• Time: Aug 15 to Aug 20, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Place: Wexford County Fairgrounds, 1420 N. Mitchell St.

Buckley

• What: Buckley Old Engine Show

• Info: Come see the past in motion!

• Time: Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: 6090 W 2 1/2 Road

Lake City

• What: Annual Missaukee Chamber Car Show

• Time: 8 a.m. Friday

• Place: 115 W. John St.

• What: Lake City 2022 Car Show

• Time: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St

Cadillac

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Rober Pace’s Natures Brew, featuring Rick Hicks. Concert will happen rain or shine.

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Northern District Fair Local Music Spotlight Showcase

• Time: Gates open 5 p.m.; Show starts 6 p.m. on Wednesday

• Place: Northern District Fairgrounds, E 13th St.

• Cost: $10

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, 107 State St.

• What: Live Music

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N. 39 Road

Luther

• What: Luther Music Series

• Info: Oak Grove Company Band

• Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday

• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market at After 26 Depot

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Art Affair

• Info: This two-day show will host painters, sculptors and so much more!

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, 107 State St.

"

"