Cadillac
• What: Northern District Fair
• Time: Aug 15 to Aug 20, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• Place: Wexford County Fairgrounds, 1420 N. Mitchell St.
Buckley
• What: Buckley Old Engine Show
• Info: Come see the past in motion!
• Time: Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: 6090 W 2 1/2 Road
Lake City
• What: Annual Missaukee Chamber Car Show
• Time: 8 a.m. Friday
• Place: 115 W. John St.
• What: Lake City 2022 Car Show
• Time: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St
Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Rober Pace’s Natures Brew, featuring Rick Hicks. Concert will happen rain or shine.
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Northern District Fair Local Music Spotlight Showcase
• Time: Gates open 5 p.m.; Show starts 6 p.m. on Wednesday
• Place: Northern District Fairgrounds, E 13th St.
• Cost: $10
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, 107 State St.
• What: Live Music
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N. 39 Road
Luther
• What: Luther Music Series
• Info: Oak Grove Company Band
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market at After 26 Depot
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Art Affair
• Info: This two-day show will host painters, sculptors and so much more!
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Manton
