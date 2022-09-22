Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Craft Beer Festival

• Info: It’s back! With food and retail vendors, yard games and live music, there is something for everyone.

• Time: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Harrietta

• What: Tyler Roy Acoustic

• Time: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Peterson Creek Cabins and Campground, 77014 S. Grandview Highway

Cadillac

• What: Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Footliters present “The 39 Steps”

• Time: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

• Place: Cadillac Community Auditorium, 400 Linden St.

• Cost: $11

