Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Craft Beer Festival
• Info: It’s back! With food and retail vendors, yard games and live music, there is something for everyone.
• Time: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Harrietta
• What: Tyler Roy Acoustic
• Time: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Peterson Creek Cabins and Campground, 77014 S. Grandview Highway
Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Footliters present “The 39 Steps”
• Time: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
• Place: Cadillac Community Auditorium, 400 Linden St.
• Cost: $11