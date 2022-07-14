Cadillac

• What: Betten Baker CJDR Cruise Night

• Time: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19

• Place: Betten Baker Chrysler Cadillac, 1110 N. Mitchell St.

Cadillac

• What: 54th Annual Cadillac Festival of the Arts

• Info: Featuring the annual Phyllis Olson Art Fair, street food court and live music.

• Time: Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16

• Place: Cadillac City Park

Evart

• What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest

• Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds. A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.

• Time: All day July 14-16

• Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds

• Cost: Single day pass $7, three-day pass $15

McBain

• What: McBain Heritage Days

• Time: July 15-17

Mesick

• What: Northern Lavender Alpaca Fest

• Info: Artisan market, food trucks, live music, princess tea party, alpaca and greet and more.

• Time: July 16-17

• Place: Northern Lavender, 3714 N. 19 Road

Cadillac

• What: UpBeat Cadillac: James Armstrong

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac City Park, Cadillac Commons

Lake City

• What: Music in the Park

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: 115 W. John St.

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra

• Time: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday

• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.

Cadillac

• What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts

• Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

• Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

• What: Josh Meloy with Adam Joynt Band

• Time: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

• Cost: Free

Thursday, July 21

Cadillac

What: Upbeat Cadillac

Info: Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Cadillac City Park at Cadillac Commons

Lake City

What: Music in the Park

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: 115 W John St

Saturday, July 23

Cadillac

What: Joe Stramm Band with Northern Strange Band

Time: 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S 13 Road

Mesick

What: Tyler Roy Band

Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Rd

Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of Trolls World Tour.

• Time: 10 a.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.

Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of Tom and Jerry

• Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21

• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 Mitchell St.

Cadillac

• What: After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac City Park, Cadillac Commons

Cadillac

• What: Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: Cadillac City Park at Cadillac Commons

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park

"

"