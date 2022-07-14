Cadillac
• What: Betten Baker CJDR Cruise Night
• Time: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19
• Place: Betten Baker Chrysler Cadillac, 1110 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac
• What: 54th Annual Cadillac Festival of the Arts
• Info: Featuring the annual Phyllis Olson Art Fair, street food court and live music.
• Time: Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16
• Place: Cadillac City Park
Evart
• What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest
• Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds. A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.
• Time: All day July 14-16
• Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds
• Cost: Single day pass $7, three-day pass $15
McBain
• What: McBain Heritage Days
• Time: July 15-17
Mesick
• What: Northern Lavender Alpaca Fest
• Info: Artisan market, food trucks, live music, princess tea party, alpaca and greet and more.
• Time: July 16-17
• Place: Northern Lavender, 3714 N. 19 Road
Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac: James Armstrong
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac City Park, Cadillac Commons
Lake City
• What: Music in the Park
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: 115 W. John St.
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra
• Time: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.
Cadillac
• What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts
• Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
• Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• What: Josh Meloy with Adam Joynt Band
• Time: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost: Free
Thursday, July 21
Cadillac
What: Upbeat Cadillac
Info: Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac City Park at Cadillac Commons
Lake City
What: Music in the Park
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: 115 W John St
Saturday, July 23
Cadillac
What: Joe Stramm Band with Northern Strange Band
Time: 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S 13 Road
Mesick
What: Tyler Roy Band
Time: 7 to 11 p.m.
Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Rd
Cadillac
• What: Summer Family Flicks
• Info: Free family showing of Trolls World Tour.
• Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.
Cadillac
• What: Summer Family Flicks
• Info: Free family showing of Tom and Jerry
• Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21
• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 Mitchell St.
Cadillac
• What: After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac City Park, Cadillac Commons
Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday
• Place: Cadillac City Park at Cadillac Commons
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park