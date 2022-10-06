Cadillac
• What: Friends of the Library used book sale
• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Community Library
LeRoy
• What: Night at the Museum
• Info: Discover LeRoy’s heritage and history. The second in a series of Heritage and Cultural events. Robert Houseman will be at the Center with a presentation and artifact exhibit.
• Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
Lake City
• What: Spayghetti and no balls annual dinner
• Info: Pasta dinner, silent auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle. Raising money for the Missaukee Humane Society.
• Time: Dinner served at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
• Place: Lake City Elementary Cafetorium, 5534 W. Davis Road
• Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for kids
Cadillac
• What: The Hudson Farm Full Fest
• Info: Food, wagon rides, apple sling and more!
• Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
• Place: 1716 N. 29 Road
• Cost: Free
Reed City
• What: WELCA Fall Festival
• Info: Lunch at 1 p.m. Friday, no lunch on Saturday. Drawing for raffle at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15
• Place: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Area Land Conservancy’s annual meeting
• Info: Join the CALC’s Annual Meeting and hear what the conservancy has going on in local land preservation. Later, hear from guest speaker Jim DuFresne who has a passion for two things, sunsets and shorelines.
• Time: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9
• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 E. M-115
Monday, Oct 10
Lake City
What: DivorceCare
Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets on Monday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of separation or divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road
Cadillac
• What: Zion Lutheran Church Festive Fall Craft Show
• Info: Browse the selection of handmade items from different crafters and check out all the goodies at the bake sale. Proceeds from booth rental and bake sale support the Socks and Underwear table at Project Christmas.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
• Place: 350 Pearl St.
Thursday, Oct 20
Cadillac
What: Blood Drive
Info: Donations stay within the Munson Hospital system.
Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St