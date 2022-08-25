Tustin
• What: Tustin Daze
• Info: Join the fun in Tustin! Parade, vendor and craft bizarre, games and more.
• Time: Aug 26. to Aug. 28
Cadillac
• What: 11th Annual Car Show
• Info: Free event and open to everyone. Live music and vendors, Hot dogs, popcorn and Culvers custard until they run out.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Place: Green Acres of Cadillac, 235 Pearl St.
Cadillac
• What: Wings and Wheels Show
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Wexford County Airport, 8040 34 Road
Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Eat-It-Up Trio featuring Michael Harrison and Ellie Martin.
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Michigan Rattlers with Raylin Vance and Nick Sake
• Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost: $20
Cadillac
• What: Summer Bash
• Info: First Summer Bash! Entertainment provided by Live Wire. No cover charge. Bring your own chair. Full service bar and food on site. After the party, enjoy a fireworks display!
• Time: 5 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort; 6319 E. M-115
• What: Sam Morrow with Doug Henthorn Band
• Time: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort; 8593 S. 13 Road
Harrietta
• What: Freshwater Roots Band
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Peterson Creek Cabins and Campground; 77014 S. Grandview Highway
Manton
• What: Live Music
• Info: Free Live music. Mostly rock and country music.
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Manton Trails and RV Park and Campground; 9909 N. 39 Road
Mesick
• What: Twice Shy
• Time: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Northern Exposure Campground; 285 Manistee River Road
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park