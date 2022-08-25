Tustin

• What: Tustin Daze

• Info: Join the fun in Tustin! Parade, vendor and craft bizarre, games and more.

• Time: Aug 26. to Aug. 28

Cadillac

• What: 11th Annual Car Show

• Info: Free event and open to everyone. Live music and vendors, Hot dogs, popcorn and Culvers custard until they run out.

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Place: Green Acres of Cadillac, 235 Pearl St.

Cadillac

• What: Wings and Wheels Show

• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Wexford County Airport, 8040 34 Road

Cadillac

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Eat-It-Up Trio featuring Michael Harrison and Ellie Martin.

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Michigan Rattlers with Raylin Vance and Nick Sake

• Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

• Cost: $20

Cadillac

• What: Summer Bash

• Info: First Summer Bash! Entertainment provided by Live Wire. No cover charge. Bring your own chair. Full service bar and food on site. After the party, enjoy a fireworks display!

• Time: 5 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort; 6319 E. M-115

• What: Sam Morrow with Doug Henthorn Band

• Time: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort; 8593 S. 13 Road

Harrietta

• What: Freshwater Roots Band

• Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Peterson Creek Cabins and Campground; 77014 S. Grandview Highway

Manton

• What: Live Music

• Info: Free Live music. Mostly rock and country music.

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Manton Trails and RV Park and Campground; 9909 N. 39 Road

Mesick

• What: Twice Shy

• Time: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Northern Exposure Campground; 285 Manistee River Road

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Tuesday

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park

"

"