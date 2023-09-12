Tuesday, Sept. 12

• Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Tropical Fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 13

• Swedish Meatballs, Pasta, Peas and Carrots, Cherry Dump Cake

Thursday, Sept 14

• Pork Loin, Sweet Potatoes, Midori Blend, Bananas

Monday, Sept. 18

• Pancakes/Bacon, Cheese Omelet, Hashbrowns, Fruit Juice

Tuesday, Sept. 19

• Hamburgers, Potato Wedges, Baked Beans, Pears

Wednesday, Sept. 20

• Southwest Chicken Salad, Fiesta Corn, Jell-o

Thursday, Sept. 21

• Chicken and Biscuits, Mixed Vegetable, Broccoli, Mixed Fruit

Monday, Sept. 25

• Tuna Salad Croissant, Three Bean Salad, Applesauce

Tuesday, Sept. 26

• Ham and Asparagus,Casserole, Glazed Carrots, Strawberries and Ice Cream

Wednesday, Sept. 27

• Chicken Fajitas, Peppers and Onions, Kyoto Blend Vegetable, Blueberry Cobbler

Thursday, Sept. 28

• Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Apricots

Suggested Donation for age 60 and over is $4 for members. Under 60 and Non-members $5.

Lunch is served promptly at noon. Menu subject to change, based on availability.

