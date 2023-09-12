Tuesday, Sept. 12
• Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Tropical Fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 13
• Swedish Meatballs, Pasta, Peas and Carrots, Cherry Dump Cake
Thursday, Sept 14
• Pork Loin, Sweet Potatoes, Midori Blend, Bananas
Monday, Sept. 18
• Pancakes/Bacon, Cheese Omelet, Hashbrowns, Fruit Juice
Tuesday, Sept. 19
• Hamburgers, Potato Wedges, Baked Beans, Pears
Wednesday, Sept. 20
• Southwest Chicken Salad, Fiesta Corn, Jell-o
Thursday, Sept. 21
• Chicken and Biscuits, Mixed Vegetable, Broccoli, Mixed Fruit
Monday, Sept. 25
• Tuna Salad Croissant, Three Bean Salad, Applesauce
Tuesday, Sept. 26
• Ham and Asparagus,Casserole, Glazed Carrots, Strawberries and Ice Cream
Wednesday, Sept. 27
• Chicken Fajitas, Peppers and Onions, Kyoto Blend Vegetable, Blueberry Cobbler
Thursday, Sept. 28
• Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Apricots
Suggested Donation for age 60 and over is $4 for members. Under 60 and Non-members $5.
Lunch is served promptly at noon. Menu subject to change, based on availability.