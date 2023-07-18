Cadillac
• What: Walking
• Info: Nice weather, from the center. Inclement weather, at the Wex.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Pork chop suey, rice, egg rolls, mandarins.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5.
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Wii Wednesday
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Knitting
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Sack Lunch
• Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Silver Sneakers classic
• Info: Classic exercise with weights, bands and balls as well as stretching.
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Senior Center
• Cost: By donation or free with silver sneakers
• What: Drumming
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dancing — Beginners
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Veal Parmesan, pasta, midori blend, applesauce
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi
• Time: 9:30 a.m. beginners; 10:30 a.m. advanced
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Card Creations
• Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $7
• What: Lunch
• Cost: $5. By reservation only.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Senior Center
• Contact: 231-779-9420
• What: Line Dancing
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Taco salad and bananas.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5
Cadillac
• What: Flexercise
• Info: Bring weights and bands
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Bridge
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Closed
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $5
• What: Bingo
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Mah Jongg
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Drumming
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dance
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Ham, swiss and apple wrap, three bean salad, pears.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5.
Cadillac
• What: Parkinson’s Support Group
• Info: Dr. Danetee Taylor as virtual speaker.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Fish taco with mango salsa, tater tots and blueberry dessert.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5.