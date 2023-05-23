Cadillac
• What: Parkinson’s support group
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Breakfast burrito, hashbrowns and citrus salad
• Time: Noon
• Cost: Suggested donation, 60 and over and members $4, under 60 and nonmembers $5.
• What: Tai Chi
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Wii Wednesday
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Knitting
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Sack Lunch
• Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Silver Sneakers classic
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Drumming
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dancing — Beginners
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, midori vegetables, coconut cupcakes.
• Time: Noon
• Cost: Suggested donation, 60 and over and members $4, under 60 and nonmembers $5.
• What: Euchre
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• What: Veteran Representative
• Time: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• What: Cooking for one
• Time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi
• Time: 9:30 a.m. beginners; 10:30 a.m. advanced
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Card Creations
• Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $7
• What: Lunch
• Cost: $5. By reservation only.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Senior Center
• Contact: 231-779-9420
• What: Line Dancing
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Spaghetti, side salad, garlic bread and mixed fruit.
• Time: Noon
• Cost: Suggested donation, 60 and over and members $4, under 60 and nonmembers $5.
• What: Craft
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Flexercise
• Info: Bring weights and bands
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Bridge
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Closed for lunch
Cadillac
• What: Closed for Memorial Day
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Closed for Memorial Day
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Walking
• Info: Nice weather, from the center. Inclement weather, at the Wex
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: The Wex or Senior Center, depending on weather.
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Chicken Patty, three bean salad, tater tots and apple toquitos.
• Time: Noon
• Cost: Suggested donation, 60 and over and members $4, under 60 and nonmembers $5.
• What: Tai Chi
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center