Cadillac
• What: Walking
• Info: Nice weather, from the center. Inclement weather, at the Wex.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Goulash, spinach, beets and pears.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Wii Wednesday
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Knitting
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Sack Lunch
• Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Drumming
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dancing — Beginners
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon and citrus salad.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi
• Time: 9:30 a.m. beginners; 10:30 a.m. advanced
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Card Creations
• Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $7
• What: Lunch
• Cost: $5. By reservation only.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Senior Center
• Contact: 231-779-9420
• What: Line Dancing
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Chicken Cacciatore, rice, northwest blend, apricots.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5
Cadillac
• What: Flexercise
• Info: Bring weights and bands
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Bridge
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Closed
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $5
• What: Bingo
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Mah Jongg
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Drumming
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Line Dance
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Lunch
Info: Sloppy Joe boats, sweet potato fries, cucumber salad, grapes.
Time: Noon
Place: Manton Senior Center
Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5.
Tuesday, July 18
Cadillac
What: Walking
Info: Nice weather, from the center. Inclement weather, at the Wex.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Lunch
Info: Pork chop suey, rice, egg rolls, mandarins.
Time: Noon
Place: Manton Senior Center
Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5.