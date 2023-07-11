Cadillac

• What: Walking

• Info: Nice weather, from the center. Inclement weather, at the Wex.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Goulash, spinach, beets and pears.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Manton Senior Center

• Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Wii Wednesday

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Knitting

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Sack Lunch

• Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dancing — Beginners

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon and citrus salad.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Manton Senior Center

• Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi

• Time: 9:30 a.m. beginners; 10:30 a.m. advanced

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Card Creations

• Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $7

• What: Lunch

• Cost: $5. By reservation only.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Senior Center

• Contact: 231-779-9420

• What: Line Dancing

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Chicken Cacciatore, rice, northwest blend, apricots.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Manton Senior Center

• Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5

Cadillac

• What: Flexercise

• Info: Bring weights and bands

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Bridge

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Closed

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $5

• What: Bingo

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Mah Jongg

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Drumming

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Line Dance

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Lunch

Info: Sloppy Joe boats, sweet potato fries, cucumber salad, grapes.

Time: Noon

Place: Manton Senior Center

Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5.

Tuesday, July 18

Cadillac

What: Walking

Info: Nice weather, from the center. Inclement weather, at the Wex.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Lunch

Info: Pork chop suey, rice, egg rolls, mandarins.

Time: Noon

Place: Manton Senior Center

Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5.

"

"