Cadillac

• What: Walking

• Info: Nice weather, from the center. Inclement weather, at the Wex

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: The Wex or Senior Center, depending on weather.

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Hamburger, sweet potato fries, baked beans and oranges.

• Time: Noon

• Cost: Suggested donation, 60 and over and members $4, under 60 and nonmembers $5.

• What: Tai Chi

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Manton Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Wii Wednesday

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Knitting

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Sack Lunch

• Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Silver Sneakers classic

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dancing — Beginners

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Pork loin, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts and apple crisp.

• Time: Noon

• Cost: Suggested donation, 60 and over and members $4, under 60 and nonmembers $5.

• What: Euchre

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Manton Senior Center

• What: Veteran Representative

• Time: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

• Place: Manton Senior Center

• What: Cooking for one

• Time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Place: Manton Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi

• Time: 9:30 a.m. beginners; 10:30 a.m. advanced

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Card Creations

• Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $7

• What: Lunch

• Cost: $5. By reservation only.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Senior Center

• Contact: 231-779-9420

• What: Line Dancing

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Chicken on a biscuit, mixed vegetable, broccoli and jell-o.

• Time: Noon

• Cost: Suggested donation, 60 and over and members $4, under 60 and nonmembers $5.

Cadillac

• What: Flexercise

• Info: Bring weights and bands

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Bridge

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Closed for lunch

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $5

• What: Bingo

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Mah Jongg

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dance

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Chicken, bacon, ranch salad, roll and peaches.

• Time: Noon

• Cost: Suggested donation, 60 and over and members $4, under 60 and nonmembers $5.

• What: Walking

• Time: 8 p.m.

Cadillac

• What: Parkinson’s support group

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Breakfast burrito, hashbrowns and citrus salad

• Time: Noon

• Cost: Suggested donation, 60 and over and members $4, under 60 and nonmembers $5.

• What: Tai Chi

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Manton Senior Center

