Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.

• What: Wii Wednesdays

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Where: Lake Cadillac Resort

• What: Sack Lunch

• Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.

• Time: Noon

• What: Knitting for newbies

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Where Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.

• What: Line Dancing

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Where: Cadillac Farmers Market Pavilion

Reed City

• What: Fun Bingo

• Time: Noon

• Where: Reed City Senior Center: 219 E. Todd Ave.

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.

• What: Ice Cream Social

• Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Where: Cadillac Farmer’s Market Pavilion

• What: Line Dance at the Market

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Where: Cadillac Farmers Market Pavilion

Reed City

• What: Euchre

• Time: Noon

• Place: 219 E. Todd Ave.

Cadillac

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Where: Lake Cadillac Resort

• What: Bridge

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Bingo

• Time: Doors open at 10:30 a.m.; Early Birds at 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo at noon

• Where: Reed City Senior Center: 219 E. Todd Ave.

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Where: Lake Cadillac Resort

• What: Bingo

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.

• What: Lunch

• Info: Lunch at the center. Meal served for $4.

• Time: Noon

• What: Drums Alive

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.

• What: Line Dancing

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Where: Farmer’s Market Pavilion