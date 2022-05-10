Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Pork chops, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, mandarin oranges.

• Place: Manton Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• What: Wii Wednesdays

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Sack Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Knitting

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dance

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Tater tot casserole, winter blend vegetables, corn bread.

• Place: Manton Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi

• Time: 9:30 a.m. for beginners and 10:30 a.m. for advanced class.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Info: By reservation only. Call 231-779-9420.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $4

• What: Card creations

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dance

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Couples/partners dancing

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Peri Peri Chicken

• Place: Manton Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• What: Bridge

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit.

• Place: Manton Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Bingo

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2:00 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dancing

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Cook’s Choice

• Place: Manton Senior Center