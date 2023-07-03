Tuesday, July 4
Cadillac
What: Center closed
Manton
What: Closed
Wednesday, July 5
Cadillac
What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Water Aerobics
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
Cost: $4
What: Wii Wednesday
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Knitting
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Sack Lunch
Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.
Time: Noon
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Drumming
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Line Dancing — Beginners
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Closed
Thursday, July 6
Cadillac
What: Tai Chi
Time: 9:30 a.m. beginners; 10:30 a.m. advanced
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Card Creations
Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cost: $7
What: Lunch
Cost: $5. By reservation only.
Time: Noon
Place: Senior Center
Contact: 231-779-9420
What: Line Dancing
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Picnic in the Park
Info: Chillin’ N’ Grillin’ will be serving lunch for a donation to Manton Senior Center.
Time: Noon
Place: Rotary Park
Friday, July 7
Cadillac
What: Flexercise
Info: Bring weights and bands
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Water Aerobics
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
Cost: $4
What: Bridge
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Closed
Monday, July 10
Cadillac
What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
What: Water Aerobics
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
Cost: $4
What: Lunch
Time: Noon
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cost: $5
What: Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Mah Jongg
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Drumming
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Line Dance
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Lunch
Info: Tuna salad croissant, hard-boiled eggs and mixed fruit.
Time: Noon
Place: Manton Senior Center
Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5.
Tuesday, July 11
Cadillac
What: Walking
Info: Nice weather, from the center. Inclement weather, at the Wex.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Lunch
Info: Goulash, spinach, beets and pears.
Time: Noon
Place: Manton Senior Center
Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5.