Tuesday, July 4

Cadillac

What: Center closed

Manton

What: Closed

Wednesday, July 5

Cadillac

What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Water Aerobics

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

Cost: $4

What: Wii Wednesday

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Knitting

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Sack Lunch

Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.

Time: Noon

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Drumming

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Line Dancing — Beginners

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Closed

Thursday, July 6

Cadillac

What: Tai Chi

Time: 9:30 a.m. beginners; 10:30 a.m. advanced

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Card Creations

Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Cost: $7

What: Lunch

Cost: $5. By reservation only.

Time: Noon

Place: Senior Center

Contact: 231-779-9420

What: Line Dancing

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Picnic in the Park

Info: Chillin’ N’ Grillin’ will be serving lunch for a donation to Manton Senior Center.

Time: Noon

Place: Rotary Park

Friday, July 7

Cadillac

What: Flexercise

Info: Bring weights and bands

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Water Aerobics

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

Cost: $4

What: Bridge

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Closed

Monday, July 10

Cadillac

What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

What: Water Aerobics

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

Cost: $4

What: Lunch

Time: Noon

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Cost: $5

What: Bingo

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Mah Jongg

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Drumming

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Line Dance

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Lunch

Info: Tuna salad croissant, hard-boiled eggs and mixed fruit.

Time: Noon

Place: Manton Senior Center

Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5.

Tuesday, July 11

Cadillac

What: Walking

Info: Nice weather, from the center. Inclement weather, at the Wex.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Lunch

Info: Goulash, spinach, beets and pears.

Time: Noon

Place: Manton Senior Center

Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5.

