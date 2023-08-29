Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Wii Wednesday

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Knitting

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Sack Lunch

• Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Silver Sneakers classic

• Info: Classic exercise with weights, bands and balls as well as stretching.

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Senior Center

• Cost: By donation or free with silver sneakers

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dancing — Beginners

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi

• Time: 9:30 a.m. beginners; 10:30 a.m. advanced

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Card Creations

• Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $7

• What: Lunch

• Cost: $5. By reservation only.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Senior Center

• Contact: 231-779-9420

• What: Line Dancing

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Flexercise

• Info: Bring weights and bands

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Bridge

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Senior Center Closed

• Info: Labor Day

Cadillac

• What: Walking

• Info: Nice weather, from the center. Inclement weather, at the Wex.

• Time: 1 p.m.

