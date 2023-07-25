Tuesday, July 25

Cadillac

What: Parkinson’s Support Group

Info: Dr. Danetee Taylor as virtual speaker.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Lunch

Info: Fish taco with mango salsa, tater tots and blueberry dessert.

Time: Noon

Place: Manton Senior Center

Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5.

Wednesday, July 26

Cadillac

What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Water Aerobics

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

Cost: $4

What: Wii Wednesday

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Knitting

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Sack Lunch

Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.

Time: Noon

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Silver Sneakers classic

Info: Classic exercise with weights, bands and balls as well as stretching.

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Senior Center

Cost: By donation or free with silver sneakers

What: Drumming

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Line Dancing — Beginners

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Lunch

Info: Chicken wings, potato salad, baked beans, pineapple

Time: Noon

Place: Manton Senior Center

Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5

Thursday, July 27

Cadillac

What: Tai Chi

Time: 9:30 a.m. beginners; 10:30 a.m. advanced

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Card Creations

Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Cost: $7

What: Lunch

Cost: $5. By reservation only.

Time: Noon

Place: Senior Center

Contact: 231-779-9420

What: Line Dancing

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Lunch

Info: Pulled pork, mac and cheese, coleslaw, mixed fruit

Time: Noon

Place: Manton Senior Center

Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5

Friday, July 28

Cadillac

What: Flexercise

Info: Bring weights and bands

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Water Aerobics

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

Cost: $4

What: Bridge

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Closed

Monday, July 31

Cadillac

What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

What: Water Aerobics

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

Cost: $4

What: Lunch

Time: Noon

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Cost: $5

What: Bingo

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Mah Jongg

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Drumming

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Line Dance

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Lunch

Info: French toast, sausage, eggs, fruit juice

Time: Noon

Place: Manton Senior Center

Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Cadillac

What: Walking

Info: Nice weather, from the center. Inclement weather, at the Wex.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

