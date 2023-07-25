Tuesday, July 25
Cadillac
What: Parkinson’s Support Group
Info: Dr. Danetee Taylor as virtual speaker.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Lunch
Info: Fish taco with mango salsa, tater tots and blueberry dessert.
Time: Noon
Place: Manton Senior Center
Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5.
Wednesday, July 26
Cadillac
What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Water Aerobics
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
Cost: $4
What: Wii Wednesday
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Knitting
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Sack Lunch
Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.
Time: Noon
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Silver Sneakers classic
Info: Classic exercise with weights, bands and balls as well as stretching.
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Senior Center
Cost: By donation or free with silver sneakers
What: Drumming
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Line Dancing — Beginners
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Lunch
Info: Chicken wings, potato salad, baked beans, pineapple
Time: Noon
Place: Manton Senior Center
Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5
Thursday, July 27
Cadillac
What: Tai Chi
Time: 9:30 a.m. beginners; 10:30 a.m. advanced
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Card Creations
Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cost: $7
What: Lunch
Cost: $5. By reservation only.
Time: Noon
Place: Senior Center
Contact: 231-779-9420
What: Line Dancing
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Lunch
Info: Pulled pork, mac and cheese, coleslaw, mixed fruit
Time: Noon
Place: Manton Senior Center
Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5
Friday, July 28
Cadillac
What: Flexercise
Info: Bring weights and bands
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Water Aerobics
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
Cost: $4
What: Bridge
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Closed
Monday, July 31
Cadillac
What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
What: Water Aerobics
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
Cost: $4
What: Lunch
Time: Noon
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cost: $5
What: Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Mah Jongg
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Drumming
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Line Dance
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Lunch
Info: French toast, sausage, eggs, fruit juice
Time: Noon
Place: Manton Senior Center
Cost: Suggested donation for age 60 and over and members $60, Under 60 and non-members $5.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Cadillac
What: Walking
Info: Nice weather, from the center. Inclement weather, at the Wex.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center