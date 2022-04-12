Cadillac

• What: Hike

• Info: Meet at the Carl T Johnson Center Trial on M-115

• Time: 2 p.m.

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Chicken fajita, Spanish rice, tropical fruit

• Place: Manton Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• What: Wii Wednesdays

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Sack Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Knitting

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dance

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Roast turkey, mashed potato, stuffing/corn, dump cake

• Place: Manton Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi

• Time: 9 a.m. for beginners and 10 a.m. for advanced class.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Info: By reservation only. Call 231-779-9420.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $4

• What: Card creations

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dance

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Couples/partners dancing

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Pastitsio “Greek lasagna”

• Place: Manton Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• What: Bridge

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Fish, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, mixed fruit.

• Place: Manton Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Bingo

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2:00 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dancing

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Lunch

• Info: Creamed chicken, biscuits, winter blend peaches.

• Place: Manton Senior Center